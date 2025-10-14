This Hofstra Life: Keith Dallas

Keith Dallas, an English professor at Hofstra University, brings a rare liveliness to literature, which is sponsored by his love of comic books. In addition to his career as a professor at Hofstra, Dallas is also a Farmingdale State College professor, the managing editor of “Twentieth-Century Literature” magazine and a comic book author.

Showcasing his success in the field, Dallas received an Eisner Award nomination for his book, “Comic Book Implosion.”

“As a kid I always wanted to be an artist. I wanted to draw comic books,” Dallas said. “Then, by the time I was 14, I could not draw a straight line without a ruler.”

At this discovery, he pivoted into writing.

“I think I read my first comic book when I was, like, five years old,” Dallas said. “I’m a lifelong comic book reader, so my interest in stories has been with me my entire life.”

Dallas teaches classes on graphic novels, science fiction and fairytales – dubbed “the fun classes” by English majors. Dallas encourages his students to form their own thoughts on the selected texts and deep dive into what the author is saying about the world at large. His passion for comic book stories works well with his students’ passion, making his classes both entertaining and lively.

Dallas is committed to teaching exclusively based off the Socratic method, encouraging thoughtful discussion and polite discourse amongst the students in his classes. As opposed to the lecture-based classes many students are used to, classes taught by Dallas are not conducive to taking notes quietly.

“It’s nice when I can see students embrace the method,” Dallas said.

Dallas received his bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware and went on to get his master’s in English literature from Hofstra.

In graduate school, Dallas had a professor who changed the way he looked at teaching. He was reading 17th century English poetry, which is “not [his] forte,” and realized the word “it” in the text had multiple antecedents.

“To this day I still remember saying, ‘What is the antecedent of ‘it’?’” Dallas said.

His professor, Fred Keener, taught in a way that encouraged students to think for themselves to a degree that Dallas had not yet experienced in his college career.

“[Keener] was doing that deliberately because we were expecting a more traditional sort of lecture, but it became obvious that that was not how the class was going to progress,” Dallas said. “If there was an influence on my teaching style, I think it most directly came from him.”

Dallas’ class structure allows thoughtful analyses from the students. Upon arrival to class, one needs to be ready to dissect the text and defend their interpretation to their classmates. The energy of the discussion is often lively. The act of speaking about something allows students to flesh out and think through their ideas, often experiencing revelations in the middle of class discussions.

“My favorite part of the semester is when I can see the lightbulb go on in a student’s head,” Dallas said.

His focus on learning and helping students grow is unparalleled.

Dallas’ love of stories also influenced how he met his wife. Dallas cited that it was “love at first sight.” Their first date was an impromptu invitation to a softball game after a phone call – a call Dallas made while standing in front of Calkins Hall on Hofstra’s campus.

“From that point on, we were pretty inseparable,” Dallas said.

He went on to have two daughters and is now a grandfather of an 18-month-old girl.

Everything about Dallas, from the teaching that touches students’ lives to how much he loves his wife, showcases the dedication and care he brings to everything he does.