‘Women in Film Hofstra’ Brings You Special Effects Makeup
Women in Film Hofstra, one of the clubs in the Lawrence Herbert School of Communications, hosted a Halloween themed fundraiser where they gave students special effect makeup.
Marilyn Steele, Kumba Jagne, Christine Acuna, Cassie Midgley, and Madison Scott • November 6, 2025
About the Contributors
Kumba Jagne, Photography Editor
|Kumba Jagne is a junior journalism major and creative writing minor. She is an editor for the Hofstra Chronicle Multimedia section and writes for the news, features and opinion sections. Outside of The Chronicle, she is a campus photographer and social media manager for the Queer and Trans People of Color Coalition.
Christine Acuna, Staff Photographer
Christine Acuna is a junior Film Studies & Production major with a Fine Arts minor.