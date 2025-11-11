App Review: Safari vs. Google

I recently made the switch from Google Chrome to Safari on my MacBook. I ran out of storage and saw a TikTok video that said that Google Chrome takes up most of a MacBook’s computer storage – spoiler alert: it does. Apple’s default browser is Safari, so when a program like Google Chrome runs, it uses extra data to perform a task.

I made an extreme switch by completely deleting Google Chrome from my software before committing to Safari; however, I’m not upset by it.

Safari’s opening window has an appealing layout with bookmarks and favorite tabs sitting in the middle of the screen with a small search bar on top. Google Chrome opens to a large search bar with small bookmarks positioned at the top of the screen. For someone who uses a computer to search information rather than to complete homework or work tasks, Google Chrome can be more efficient because the search bar has an easier access point. For a college student, though, it’s more convenient to open an internet browser and immediately see the necessary educational platforms like Canvas and GroupMe.

Safari is also connected to Apple IDs, so it has all saved passwords from Apple phones already embedded into the computer. When I made the switch, I was nervous that I wouldn’t remember my passwords and I would log myself out of many platforms. To my surprise, every password was already saved into Safari.

On that note, setting up the browser was relatively easy. I went through and bookmarked every website I use daily. Since all my passwords were conveniently saved, I did not have to worry about finding my credentials for each website. It took about five minutes to save and log into all my daily applications.

Safari has a lot of positive aspects to its program; however, it also has some negative ones. Whenever a download is processed, it carries to the top of the browser – similarly to how Google Chrome operates – but those downloads can’t be dragged and dropped from the browser, even if they’re being used in Safari. This was a big change, especially for an individual who uses downloads frequently. Having to search Finder instead of conveniently dragging the last download from the browser is a painfully annoying hustle, especially since Finder sometimes neglects to sort downloaded files by most-recently downloaded.

Safari also neglects to paste without formatting, which is a niche complaint, but every time a string of text is copied and pasted, its format is exactly how it was copied and does not adapt to the rest of the document. While it is slightly inconvenient, it also prevents any kind of plagiarizing because it’s easier to paraphrase quotes than to change the font style and color every time a string of text is pasted.

Despite its flaws, Safari has not completely distanced itself from Google Chrome. Safari allows its user to choose which search engine they want to web-surf with, so they can choose Google as a search engine inside Safari. Yahoo, Bing, DuckDuckGo and Ecosia can also be set as the default search engine, so the web experience can be tailored to each user.

Another disadvantage Google Chrome has is that every time a user needs to switch an account, the browser opens a new window. Safari, on the other hand, makes the process seamless. It stays in the same window and tab when an account is switched on the main search engine; it only opens a new tab when a Google application is already in use. This function allows computers to work swiftly, and I don’t get frustrated every time a new window loads to open.

Although Safari can be irritating at times, the change from Google Chrome to Safari is not the worst one in the world, especially when a computer has limited data.