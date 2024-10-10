Petursdottir’s strike secures Pride draw against Drexel

The Hofstra University women’s soccer team made a come-from-behind 1-1 draw against Drexel University. Hofstra is now 4-2-5 on the year, while Drexel sits at 3-5-3.

The Pride fell behind in the first half as Tori Yost from the Dragons scored 29 minutes into the match, her first collegiate tally.

Drexel held the lead at the halftime break from Yost’s goal which got behind Hofstra goalie Mackenzie Sullivan. Sullivan played the first 45 minutes of the night, and she made two saves.

Despite trailing, Hofstra had their share of chances in the first half. Shots were even at four a piece at halftime, however, the Pride could not test Drexel goaltender Joella Chase. Meanwhile Sullivan faced three shots and saved two of them.

Hofstra head coach Simon Riddiough made some lineup changes at the break that seemingly opened the game up. Ava Lanfredi, Margaret Peterson and Hailey Moschitta all started the second half for the Pride. Lanfredi played a career-high 55 minutes on the back end.

Just over two minutes into the second half, the change paid immediate dividends, as Dagny Run Petursdottir banged in a shot off the crossbar and into the net. Petursdottir’s third goal of the season tied a career high.

After the Pride’s equalizer, the Dragons had three shots and two corners in the 20 minutes that followed. Hofstra weathered the storm before creating some chances of their own. Ellie Gough had an attempt saved by Chase in the final 15 minutes as the game tightened up.

The Pride failed to convert on a corner in the final minute before the conference foes settled for a draw. That night, the Dragons led Hofstra in shots nine to seven, but the Pride led Drexel four to two in corners.

For Hofstra, Gough notched three shots that evening. She was one of three players to record a multi-shot game, and she also received a yellow card for a cynical challenge late in the second half.

Drexel forward Elise Duffy was everywhere for the Dragons, having four shots, one of which on target. Additionally, Maggie Hall, Daryn Conner and Jess Castorina all tallied shots.

Yet again, Sullivan and Synne Danielsen split the goalkeeping duties. Danielsen made one save in her relief of Sullivan during the game. Freshman defender Emma Johnson made her second career start as well. The fullback played 90 minutes for the first time in her young collegiate career.

The Pride returned home for a weekend game against Long Island rival, Stony Brook University at the newly minted Captain’s Field on Sunday, Oct. 6. Kickoff was at 3:30 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Amelia Bashy