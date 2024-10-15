Congressman and Hofstra alumni Anthony D’Esposito faces uphill congressional challenge Following Report

House Representative Anthony D’Esposito’s official portrait // Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

U.S. House Representative Anthony D’Esposito, a Hofstra alumnus who serves the fourth congressional district, has recently come under fire after the New York Times revealed that D’Esposito hired both his alleged mistress as well as the daughter of his long-time fiancée to his Garden City office.

The first-term Republican Congressman vehemently attacked the report, calling it “nothing more than a slimy, partisan ‘hit piece’ designed to distract Long Islanders from Democrats’ failing record,” which he said in a statement to the New York Post.

According to House Rule XXIII, Clause 8(c), a member of Congress is expressly banned from employing any relative including stepchildren which his fianceé’s daughter could be considered. Also, House Rule XXIII, Clause 18 says a member of Congress “may not engage in a sexual relationship with any employee of the House who works under [them.]” As a result, D’Esposito could be subject to an ethics investigation and increased scrutiny.

Payroll records showed these new hires cost taxpayers around $29,000 over several months,

This new set of challenges comes as D’Esposito’s most recent polling numbers by GQR and the House Majority PAC show that he is trailing his opponent by 3% in one of the most contentious House races in New York’s 4th district.

Students on Hofstra’s campus had mixed reactions regarding the allegations. Supporters regret that he had disparaged the report as political fodder, wishing him to refocus the discussion on policy.

“I like how he has proven he can do more with less when it comes to taxes,” said Angelo Clausner, an undeclared liberal arts sophomore. “I feel as though he has the Giuliani effect when it comes to crime; he can be like Guiliani who worked to put gang members in jail.”

With less than a month until the election, the volume of campaign advertisements from both sides has increased sharply. Advertisements supporting D’Esposito have argued that his opponent will be complicit in what he has called “failed” border and crime policies by the Democrats. Television ads supporting Gillen have argued that D’Esposito would vote for a national abortion ban in Congress, mirroring sentiments from others in his party.

Gillen, a former Hempstead town councilwoman, vies for a different result in this rematch. She lost to D’Esposito by just over 3% in 2022, or under 10,000 votes. It may prove to be a game of inches as both candidates try to make their last-minute pitches to voters.

“She governed, more or less, as a centrist as Hempstead [town] supervisor, appealing to those voters who supported her would make sense,” said political science professor Craig Burnett. Burnett noted that moderates could be a demographic that may decide the race.

“I feel reproductive rights are good to focus on for Gillen,” said Nicole Miller, a junior community health major. “It could change the minds of women who are still undecided if D’Esposito can’t firmly position himself to make women in the middle ground comfortable.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, D’Esposito’s Garden City office was the site of a rally by the Nassau Residents for Good Government in response to the allegations. Those in attendance insisted upon an “expedited investigation” of the Congressman.

“The fact that he believes he did nothing wrong shows how deep-seated his corruption is. The time has come for Congressman D’Esposito to be held accountable for his misuse of public resources,” said Claudia Borecky, a constituent of D’Esposito’s from Merrick. “We are calling for an investigation. We do not want to wake up on Nov. 6 and learn we have another Santos in the House.”