Cybertrucks are awful and Tesla is to blame

The Cybertruck, Tesla’s truck that was released in November 2023, has been the company’s most controversial creation yet. Across the internet, people have made fun of the Cybertruck’s unique appearance and its exorbitant price tag. The car is massive, bulky and its sharp edges make it visually unappealing. The stainless-steel exterior makes it susceptible to grime and a strenuous task to clean. Tesla’s “cutting edge” new truck starts at a retail price of $81,895 and customizations and trim options can bring the price up to a whopping $101,985.

While most of the attention has been paid to the Cybertruck’s look and price, these are far from the vehicle’s only problems. The Cybertruck’s manufacturing problems and safety concerns are just some examples of an anti-consumer theme throughout its product line.

The Cybertruck has been recalled four times since its release, most recently for faulty windshield wipers and a part of the trim being able to fly off easily. The piece of trim was attached with adhesive and ran the risk of improper installation when being made. Through online platforms, Cybertruck owners have complained about parts of the exterior falling off, the fueling process, breakdowns and more.

One of the truck’s more egregious problems involves the brake lights. There is one singular line going across the back of the truck for the taillight. When the truck brakes, the taillight shrinks into a smaller line in the middle and two tiny brake lights appear on each end. This needlessly complicates the brake light system and can confuse drivers behind the truck, increasing the risk of crashing.

Unfortunately, problems with the brake lights and recalls are not exclusive to the Cybertruck. This year, Tesla was forced to put out a software update that made the font for brake lights bigger on 2.2 million cars as part of a recall. In Dec. 2023, another recall was made over the autopilot feature lacking sufficient safety features to ensure the driver was paying attention while using it. The very next month, millions of cars in China were recalled for problems with the steering and door locking systems.

Concerns for driver safety with Tesla products go even further than this. According to a study by online lending company LendingTree, Tesla had the highest accident rate among car brands between Nov. 2022 and November 2023, averaging 23.54 accidents per 1000 drivers.

It was one of only three brands studied to have over 20 accidents. If an accident leads to a car fire, the results can be devastating. Tesla has faced a litany of dangerous fires with many caused by lithium batteries. In September of this year, a Tesla Semi crashed in California, causing the car’s battery to ignite. It took firefighters 50,000 gallons of water to put it out, causing a 15-hour closure on the freeway.

The fact that there are so many issues with this car is worrying. While many were able to be fixed through software updates, how many more updates will there be before these cars are safe and functional? What will Tesla do to lower their accident rate? When Tesla releases new cars, will they have similar problems?

We should demand more from such a successful company. There are other electric cars that are not nearly as expensive and do not have the same safety concerns as Teslas. All of the concerns and manufacturing blunders demonstrate a stark carelessness towards consumers. As more car companies expand into hybrid and fully electric cars, customers looking for one have better options. For those looking for an electric vehicle, Ford, Chevrolet, Rivian and more have released trucks in the past year.

Choose a car besides Tesla; it will save you money and put you less at risk on the road.