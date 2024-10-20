Poem: Sunburn

Picture the red, red skin

Creeping up my arm

and over the

Crest of my shoulders,

Ribbon rivulets

pulling off my chest –

Damn these midwest summers

I pick the skin

Like treebark, or

old wooden floorboards, or

Half-plastic-playhouses

Peel

Peel

Peel

Ouch, Help me with my splinter

Root through

Mom’s cardamom cosmetics

Grab her squeaky creaky tweezers –

Get it out! I can’t look!

Sit me on the couch

Kiss my finger better and

Lean in but

Careful! Gentle, gentle so

Our lava skin doesn’t touch

Let’s lay together

And let our laughter linger and

Echo through every corner and

Crevice of this small entry room

to remind me that, somehow,

I have always known love.