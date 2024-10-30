Icebreakers: Halloweekend

‘Twas the night before Halloweekend, when all through Hofstra University, not a student was stirring, not even a frat boy. The costumes were hung in the wardrobes with care, in hopes that no one else would be wearing the same one.

Halloweekend is the college student equivalent of Christmas to a child. We go through months of planning for our costumes, whether to DIY or go to Party City; it’s a big deal. I’ll be honest, I think I’ve fallen short with the costumes.

Freshman year, I wasn’t even on campus, but sophomore year, I put together a last minute Joel from “Risky Business” costume (don’t pretend like you don’t know who that is. Look it up), junior year I was the iconic Adriana la Cerva from “Sopranos” and this year, since I’m out of ideas, I’m going as Maxine from “X,” purely because I have overalls and blue eyeshadow. However, I’m starting to realize almost everyone I know is also going as Maxine.

One year, when I’m someday not blonde (unlikely), I’ll go as Carrie from “Carrie.” With the amount I pay to be blonde, I can’t afford blood-stained hair.

I have friends who have been collecting pieces of their costumes for months. There’s a master list of every Halloween party from Saturday, Oct. 26, to Saturday, Nov. 2. This is a big deal.

Plus, this is my last college Halloweekend – I have to make it a good one.

There’s truly a palpable excitement in the air leading up to this weekend. There’s a mix of happy anticipation and a little dash of anxiety. This year, there’s a prominent feeling of spookiness in the air, especially considering there’s a pretty big make or break election the following week.

My top costume predictions for this year for the girls are cheetahs, Chappell Roan, Dorothy, Glinda and Elphaba. For the guys, it’s either whatever their girlfriends do or whatever group costume their friends want to do. There’s also always about a dozen Patrick Batemans and Batmans. A note to the girls, don’t associate yourself with those guys – bad news.

Last year, was the “Barbenheimer” apocalypse, but this year, there weren’t a whole lot of pop culture moments that gave room for costumes. Maybe Sabrina Carpenter, but it’s not going to be anywhere near the “Hi Barbie!” of last year.

I’ll tell you one thing, though, if I run into an Art the Clown, I’m going home.

In reality, though, our Halloween costumes are a snapshot of our personalities and the one night a year (or multiple nights) to look as ridiculous as we want, free of repercussions and judgment. Masks and inflatable costumes, tiny shorts and bras – there are no rules. It also gives us a chance to let our freak flag fly. While it’s not acceptable to act like Patrick Bateman, it is a little fun to look like him, I’m sure.

Unfortunately, I do feel like this October ended as quickly as it started, which especially sucks since it’s my last October as a college student. But I had no time for all of the fall stuff, like pumpkin patches and going to Spirit Halloween for fun. Maybe I’ll make a trip there today.

So, if you’re a freshman reading this, please go get a costume and do something just because. You’re going to be like me in three years, regretting the one weekend you didn’t do anything for Halloween. Granted, I enjoyed the time spent at home with my family, but you’ve only got four Halloweekends – spend them wisely.

Boo! Scared ya.