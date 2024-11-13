Utrecht students write mockumentary to connect university experiences

Lucy Hatfield and Cassie Midgley, both Hofstra University freshmen majoring in film studies and production, are embarking on an exciting collaborative project. Although the name is still undetermined, they are developing a mockumentary series that aims to express their vibrant college experiences, blending comedic elements with heartfelt storytelling to encapsulate the sense of community they’ve quickly built.

Hatfield’s motivation for the mockumentary stems from the incredible relationships she’s formed in just the first month of school. Her perspective highlights the transformative nature of shared experiences among students, especially during such a transitional phase – like entering college.

“The sense of community we created in our building was honestly inspiring,” Hatfield said.

The project is not merely a means to showcase their experiences; it serves as a memory book that preserves significant moments from their first year.

Hatfield and Midgley have already outlined plans for the first five episodes, with topics ranging from fun and spontaneous to deeply personal. Some highlights they hope to include are midnight dance parties, surprise birthday celebrations and their quirky obsession with frozen waffles.

Midgley, inspired by iconic sitcoms like “The Office,” is particularly focused on the comedic aspects of their college journey.

“I want to showcase how I’ve met impressive people in unexpected ways,” Midgley said, sharing a humorous anecdote about knocking on her RA’s door and inadvertently making three new best friends.

This blend of humor and genuine connection is central to her vision for the mockumentary. Midgley aims to create content that resonates with students, especially those who may feel out of place in their new environment.

“I don’t want it to be just a comedy; I want it to be something people can relate to,” Midgley said.

Their approach is rooted in the belief that comedy can be a powerful tool for fostering connection and understanding. By depicting the highs and lows of college life, they hope to provide a narrative that not only entertains but also offers a sense of hope and belonging.

“Our goal is to share those chaotic yet beautiful moments that define our college experience,” Hatfield said.

Both Hatfield and Midgley are currently deep in the writing process, brainstorming a diverse range of experiences and emotions to include in the series. They are excited about the creative potential of their collaboration and are keen to explore different storytelling techniques.

“We want to strike a balance between lightheartedness and meaningful moments,” Midgley said.

To enhance their filmmaking skills, Midgley has enrolled in RTVF 027: Introductory Film Production, a course taught by George Nicholas.

This class has equipped her with vital techniques in film modification and digital camera control, which are essential skills for their project. In addition, she credits the Hofstra Filmmakers’ Club for providing her with a supportive community of fellow creatives eager to contribute to her venture.

“Being surrounded by other passionate filmmakers has really motivated me to push this project forward,” Midgley said.

As they work on the mockumentary series, Midgley and Hatfield remain focused on their overarching goal: to create a comforting resource for future students navigating the complexities of college life. They want their work to resonate with others, reminding them that they are not alone in their experiences.

“If we can make someone laugh or feel understood, that would mean the world to us,” Midgley said.

The partnership between Hatfield and Midgely exemplifies the beauty of collaboration in creative endeavors. By pooling their ideas and talents, they aim to craft a series that is not only entertaining but also profoundly relatable. As they document their adventures, they are also capturing the essence of the bonds formed within their living community.

In a world where college can often feel overwhelming, Hatfield and Midgley’s “Utrecht Mockumentaries” will stand as a beacon of connection, humor and authenticity.