This Hofstra Life: Jonathan Evers

In the bustling halls of Hofstra University amidst the academic struggles and lively campus life is Jonathan Evers, a senior business major. He is an individual who embodies the essence of balance, commitment and sheer determination.

While many recognize Evers for his prideful presence as the captain of the Hofstra Cheerleading team, few delve into the intricate tapestry of his life, woven with a passion for his studies, a commitment to his fraternity and a devotion to his family.

“I never thought I’d be doing cheerleading; I always knew I’d be in a fraternity,” Evers said, recounting his unexpected journey into the beautiful world of cheer.

His college experience took an unexpected turn during a casual afternoon of tossing a football around campus.

After a purely chance encounter with other cheerleaders seeking assistance, he received an invitation that altered his college days forever.

Embracing the unexpected, Evers joined the cheerleading team his freshman year.

Evers holds a inspiring place in the Hofstra social scene. Not only is he a respected member of Phi Kappa Theta but also as the fraternity’s newest president.

His role within the fraternity extends far beyond titles. He embodies the ideals of brotherhood, scholarship and service that define the organization.

Whether Evers is organizing philanthropic events or fostering a sense of community, his contributions resonate all throughout the campus.

His fraternity brothers regard him, not just as a leader, but as a friend and a pillar of support within the Hofstra community.

Evers emphasizes the delicate balance he must maintain between extracurricular activities and steadfast commitments.

“Cheer is me stepping out of my comfort zone as something I like to do in college for fun, but I then have to come to my responsibilities, which are the church and also being a part of a fraternity,” Evers said.

The foundation of Evers’ character lies in his commitment to his family’s legacy.

Hailing from a lineage deeply rooted in faith and service, Evers dedicates significant portions of his weekends to Evangel Temple Ministries. The church was founded by his grandfather in the 1980s, and is now overseen by his father. It is a testament to his dedication to both his spiritual heritage and family responsibilities.

Evers says he “finds solace and guidance” in his unwavering faith. Whether in academic pursuits, fraternity obligations or leading the cheerleading team, his faith remains an ever-present force guiding him through the maze of responsibilities and aspirations.

Among his other commitments, academic excellence remains a cornerstone of Evers’ college journey.

As a recipient of the Dean’s Student Scholarship, he maintains a minimum GPA of 3.50 while excelling in the curriculum of the Frank G. Zarb School of Business.

His dedication to scholastic achievement echoes through the corridors of Hofstra and is a testament to his capacity to balance numerous responsibilities without fault.

“I do this to prove I am better than some may think I am,” Evers said.

His dedication to pushing boundaries is evident in his relentless pursuit of excellence across every part of his life.

Evers’ commitment to his duties extends beyond words, it is a philosophy ingrained in and proved by his actions.

Through a whirlwind of meetings, practices, studies and service, Evers navigates the intricate day-to-day life of college, weaving together diverse threads that paint a portrait of resilience, passion and unwavering commitment.

As he prepares to lead Hofstra’s cheerleading team in the pursuit of a National Collegiate Athletics Association title in January of next year, Evers stands as a testament to the spirit that thrives within the hallowed halls of Hofstra and is a beacon of inspiration to his peers.