Mosher places 8th at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational

After two days of tough competition, Kyle Mosher of the Hofstra University wrestling team placed eighth at 165 pounds at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 7. Mosher was the only member of the Pride to make it to the second day of competition and the first Hofstra wrestler to place at the tournament since 2014.

Mosher’s win over No. 17 Maxx Mayfield of Northwestern University propelled him into the consolation round of eight No. 2 where a medical forfeit from No. 8 MJ Gaitan of Iowa State University guaranteed Mosher a place on the podium.

In the match, Mayfield earned the first takedown with Mosher finding the escape quickly after. In the second period, Mosher started on bottom and fought for another escape to close the gap. Mosher earned a point from Mayfield’s stalling in the third period to move the match into sudden victory overtime. Mayfield got in on Mosher’s legs and appeared to expose his back but with some smart wrestling, Mosher worked through the position to come out on top to earn the takedown.

Earlier in the day, Mosher started the tournament with a testing rematch against Ohio State University’s No. 7 Sammy Sasso. The two wrestled on Nov. 24 when the Pride took on the Buckeyes. Then, Sasso won by major decision 14-4, but Mosher narrowed the gap with an 8-3 loss in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the consolation bracket, Mosher had two close matches to keep himself in the competition. He beat Cooper Voorhees of the University of Wyoming 11-7 with three takedowns in the match and followed it up with his win over Mayfield.

During day two, Mosher lost to South Dakota State University’s No. 25 Drake Rhodes 5-3 in another close match. Mosher earned the first takedown but reversals in the first and second periods, plus a riding time point, put Rhodes ahead. In the seventh place match, Mosher took on University of Michigan’s No. 12 Brock Mantanona. Mosher almost caught Mantanona on his back but in a scramble on the mat, Mantanona came out on top, pining Mosher at 2:53.

Four other members of the Pride earned wins on the first day. At 133 pounds, Chase Liardi lost in the round of 32, before beating Santino Sanchez of California State University Bakersfield 7-3, eventually falling in the next round. Noah Tapia won his match at 149 pounds in the consolation round of 16 #1 over Nick Vafiadis of the United States Naval Academy 8-1.

Two wrestlers fought for wins in the round of 32 – at 157 pounds Jurius Clark earned a win by fall at 4:04 over Sasha Gavronsky of West Virginia University. No. 29 Ross McFarland secured a win by major decision 18-7 over Appalachian State University’s Logan Eller at 184 pounds, before falling in the next two rounds.

The Pride have the next week off before returning to New York on Dec. 21, for another three-day dual meet against Columbia University, Nassau Community College and Morgan State University.

Photo courtesy of Ethan Albin