Yes, part one of ‘Wicked’ is really that good

Musical theatre adaptations have always been rocky in the entertainment industry. Whether it’s failed follow-ups to cult classics such as “Grease 2,” or a film trying to hide its musical identity such as “Mean Girls,” movie-musical adaptations can be rather touch-and-go with larger audiences.

If you’ve been to pretty much any store lately, you may have noticed the shelves of major retailers have been splattered with shades of pink and green, the signature colors of 2024’s latest musical adaptation, “Wicked.” I’m happy to say that after seeing “Wicked,” I am much more of a pink and green fan now.

Set as a prequel to the 1939 classic “The Wizard of Oz,” “Wicked” gives you all the juicy, dramatic and emotional details of how witches Glinda and Elphaba’s relationship came to be. Starring pop star Ariana Grande-Butera and Broadway darling Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked” is a delight that has not been seen on the silver screen in quite some time. Packed with humor, visual spectacles and tearful moments from the mystical land of Oz, director Jon M. Chu has created a favorite for all filmgoers to relish in.

No review of “Wicked” is proper without acknowledging Grande-Butera and Erivo’s stunning performances. It’s rare to have legacy roles be fulfilled in a new and refreshing way, but the two leading stars do exactly that. Grande-Butera calls back to Kristin Chenoweth’s original Glinda performance but brings enough spunk and bubbly personality to call it uniquely her own, both musically and performance-wise. Erivo is in a similar vein, perfectly capturing Elphaba’s stark, sarcastic mood and self-sabotaging tendencies which set off the major events of the plot. With two award-worthy performances, Grande-Butera and Erivo have an electric chemistry that creates otherworldly, magical characters that feel incredibly real.

Musically, “Wicked” respects the content of the original Broadway production while also being fresh enough to reel in a new audience. Particularly, tracks like “No One Mourns the Wicked” and “What is This Feeling?” have begun new lives in the musical theatre realm due to show-stopping performances from Grande-Butera and Erivo. Actor Jonathan Bailey also brought his A-game with a lively take on “Dancing Through Life,” showcasing high-level vocals to the energetic anthem. Of course, it would be rude not to acknowledge Erivo’s performance of “Defying Gravity,” the musical’s most famous number. Erivo shines in her vocal performance, bringing new vocal tricks and inflections that create a heart-stopping and emotional spectacle, ending the film on the highest of highs.

It’s no surprise that “Wicked” is a visual feast for the eyes with the colorful and vibrant Oz as the landscape for the film’s events – Chu outdid himself with the set for the film. With practical sets and effects being utilized for a majority of the film’s visuals, not only will viewers experience that familiar feeling of “The Wizard of Oz,” but they will be able to revel in it even more due to the sheer scale of magnificence that Chu and the rest of the production crew created.

For fans of both “The Wizard of Oz” and “Wicked,” Chu’s 2024 musical masterpiece is enjoyable no matter who is sitting in front of the screen. Not only has “Wicked” cemented itself as a legacy film for the future, but it has also successfully ignited excitement for its sequel film, set to release on Nov. 21, 2025.