‘Red One’ is better than you think

In “Red One,” Santa Claus’s bodyguard Cal (Dwayne Johnson) and a hacker named Jack (Chris Evans) are forced to save Christmas after Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) – code name “Red One” – is kidnapped. The two form a reluctant but comedic duo as Cal serves as the head of North Pole security while Jack is a level four naughty-lister. Along the way, they encounter various mythological figures associated with Christmas, such as Krampus. The film’s self-aware and over-the-top nature makes it enjoyable, especially for viewers who appreciate lighthearted, imaginative holiday movies. While reviews have been overwhelmingly negative, there are definitely worse Christmas movies out there.

Admittedly, at just over two hours long, the runtime felt excessive. Although it was not unbearable, several scenes could have been stripped without impacting the plot. One notable flaw is the forced father-son narrative. Jack, who has been an absent father, makes amends with his son in a rushed scene that fails to evoke emotion. Jack’s son appears in only in a handful of scenes, leaving their relationship underdeveloped. A strong father-son arc is not necessary for the plot, as this subject adds little to the story and feels like a lazy attempt to mimic the meaningful relationship in “The Santa Clause.”

The computer-generated imagery (CGI) is surprisingly decent compared to what some might expect, however, there is one scene where it is overwhelmingly noticeable. It’s when Cal runs along rooftops in the North Pole. Some poor CGI is not enough to negatively impact the overall viewing of this movie.

Johnson and Evans both shine in their comedic roles. Even though Johnson’s character feels similar to characters he’s played in other films, his performance works for “Red One” as he was a believable bodyguard for Santa Claus. Evans played an enjoyably sly hacker, not straying too far from roles he’s played before, but playing a level four naughty-lister is very different from an upstanding citizen such as Captain America. And even though Santa only appeared in about 10% of the movie, Simmons played him well, especially considering that he was not playing your stereotypical, overweight and jolly Santa, but a fit and athletic one.

What sets “Red One” apart from other holiday films is its unique take on the traditional holiday movie formula. Many fantasy Christmas movies focus on the possibility of Christmas being canceled. “Code Red” does not feel repetitive as Santa being kidnapped has really only been a notable plot point in “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” It was a nice change of pace for the characters in the movie.

As ridiculous as “Red One” is, it truly does embrace its absurdity. If anyone went into this movie expecting something different and serious, it is obviously going to feel silly. Aside from the occasional curse words, it is a harmless family watch. While it is no “Elf” or “Home Alone,” it could easily become a tolerable annual tradition. If you have a vivid imagination, you will have a great time watching.