The best books of 2024

I’m not exaggerating when I say that all I do is read. I will be rounding off the year with over 300 books read, 55 of which were released this year. Some of those new releases were five-star reads, and some of them were a waste of time. Obviously, the new releases we got this year from Emily Henry, Holly Jackson, Kristen Hannah and other big names were up to par with their previous works, and if you’re a fan, they’re worth checking out. I want to highlight some lesser-known favorites of mine from the year. From non-fiction to science fiction, allow me to inform you what books of 2024 are worth reading in 2025.

This year, I read more non-fiction books than ever before. There were so many good memoirs that I could discuss in length, but one lesser-known book that has lived in my head rent-free since I finished it is “This American Ex-Wife” by Lyz Lenz. While this book is a memoir on Lenz’s personal experience as a divorcee in America, it is also a commentary on the inherently sexist stereotypes and culture that surround women of divorce and marriage in general. This book has completely altered the way that I think about what’s considered “normal” in relationship dynamics – I’m not exaggerating when I say that I think about this book daily.

There were a couple of strong contenders for my favorite science fiction novel of the year, but “Baby X” by Kira Peikoff reigns supreme. Set in the near future, technology has advanced so far that eggs and sperm can be created from any person’s cells. Celebrities must be wary of their cells being sold by the Vault, the black market for DNA. We follow three narrators that are all affected differently by the circumstances of the new “normal” of their world. This book kept me guessing the whole way through and left my head spinning once I finished it. I loved the not-so-distant reality that Peikoff created, particularly the moral questions raised throughout the novel regarding the ethics of this advanced science.

Another book that stood out to me in many ways this year was “The Infinity Alchemist” by Kacen Callender. If a book has a magic school in it, I’m going to read it. While the novel has a lot of familiar elements in it – enemies to lovers, keeping secrets and a quest for power – Callender’s novel was the first that I have read that included a main character who is gender fluid as well as someone who is in a polyamorous relationship. This book is the absolute definition of representation for race and sexual and gender orientation. I have never read anything as unique as this, balancing these elements with a unique magic system and gripping plot.

If you’re looking for a new romantic comedy author to throw your money at, I can introduce you to Christine Riccio and her third book, “Attached at the Hip.” The main character applies for a “Survivor”-esque reality show but ends up being cast in an experimental version of that show where every contestant is connected to a possible love connection by a six-foot rope and isolated on an island. I am a long-time fan of Riccio’s and have never been disappointed by any of her books. There are so many easter eggs for “Survivor” fans to catch, and many twists and heartfelt moments that only made me love this book more.

My absolute favorite book of 2024 is “We Used to Live Here” by Marcus Kliewer. After a queer couple, Eve and Charlie, buy a seemingly perfect house to flip, a family comes knocking saying that they used to live there. As their quick visit to reminisce keeps extending, strange happenings begin. Or is it all in Eve’s head? I have genuinely never been so scared reading a book in my whole life. I live for the creepy vibes in my thriller and horror reads, and this book absolutely delivered. Every time I thought I had figured out what was going on, something new unfolded and I fell back into the dark. This book is an absolute must-read, especially for fellow mystery and thriller lovers.

Reading is a gift, and I have made it my job to spread the joy of reading. I sincerely hope this list inspires and gives readers the initiative to add these books to their to-be-read lists.