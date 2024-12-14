Personal Essay: Suite-style living

As the end of the semester draws near, I’ve been reflecting on my past three and a half years here at Hofstra University. The people I’ve met and the organizations I’ve joined have made me who I am today. Cheesy, I know, but it’s true. I’ve met some of my closest friends since coming to Hofstra.

While joining clubs is one of the obvious ways to meet new people and make new friends, another way that people don’t talk about enough is living together.

When you decide to live on campus as a first-year, people suggest that you live in a suite. Along with Stuyvesant Hall, there is a specific cluster of buildings on the North side of campus for first-year students called the Netherlands Complex. There are five buildings in the Netherlands South and six buildings in the Netherlands North. Each building has two floors filled with suite- style rooms.