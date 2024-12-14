As I write this letter to myself (and all readers of The Hofstra Chronicle), I sit alone in my childhood bedroom, swallowed by distant memories of a version of myself that I’ve been longing for throughout the whole year.

There are tattered running bibs from my cross-country days stuck to the wall, childhood outfits that would cling tightly

to my skin now that I’ve grown into my adult body and favorite books of the past. Going through drawers brings a tear to my eye some days. It’s heart-wrenching how adolescence runs from you when you come face-to-face with the beginning of the real world in college.

Now that the year has begun to wind down, my everyday memo- ries are flooded with the nuances of 2024. Some are shattered desires and hateful memories and some are full of warmth and comforting bliss that reel me back towards my beloved past self. I can confidently say that 2024 was the most emotionally tumultuous year for me thus far and was a year that force-fed me lessons on life. I’ve found that I hold on to words and moments like children hold their mothers’ hands – tightly and with love, never letting it slip away. These are some special memories that I keep warm in my palm.