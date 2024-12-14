Chron Critiques: Bluesky

Though that may sound akin to following a topic on other similar platforms, Bluesky’s feeds completely change the posts users see. On similar platforms, those topics are integrated into your feed, but on Bluesky, those topics are your feed. Bluesky also allows users to create user lists that double as quasi-feeds comprised of users on that list and as a centralized collection of accounts in a specific category.

In this way, Bluesky is the most customizable and controllable social media platform I have used. There is an abundance of feeds about tons of topics – including “Blacksky,” which specifically features black creators – and if you cannot find the feed you want, you can create your own. Bluesky can be whatever you want it to be, and the user interface to do so is incredibly simple and easy to use.

The main issue I have with Bluesky is an increased risk of echo chambers. Because filtering what you do and do not want to see is so easy on Bluesky, I worry users will rarely see posts challenging their perspectives. In fact, you can already see this trend emerging: there is a user-created “Democrats” feed comprised of posts by prominent Democrats, but no user has created a Republican equivalent. Because it is so easy to remove certain ideas from your feed – and because some political ideas are underrepresented on the platform – Bluesky users are uniquely at risk of falling into echo chambers.