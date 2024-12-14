Chron Cooks: Holiday cookies ft. Paige Sanacora

Instructions:

Blossoms:

The simplest way to elevate your recipes is by adding a Hershey’s Kisses blossom to the center of your cookies.

1. Press a candy-cane-flavored kiss into the cookie dough. Remove this kiss and save it before baking the cookies to create a divot.

2. Add the kiss back to the divot after the cookies have cooled off, and you’re done!

Peppermint Bark:

Another relatively easy method, though it’s a little trickier, is to make a peppermint bark for your cookies.

1. Using flavored Hershey’s Kisses, melt a handful (or more, depending on how many you make) in a bowl either on the stove or in the microwave until you have thick liquid chocolate.

2. Dip your cookies however you’d like. I did a coating around the edges, but you can fully coat the cookie, or just dip in half of it.