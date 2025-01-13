Conlon places 5th as Pride compete at F&M Open

After losing to Binghamton University the day before, the Hofstra University wrestling team competed at the David H. Lehman Franklin & Marshall Open on Friday, Jan. 10.

Wrestling unattached, Will Conlon placed 5th at 197 pounds. Conlon won his first three matches, shutting out his opponents, two by decision 6-0 and one by major decision 9-0. His only loss of the day came from Joe Curtis of Columbia University, who beat Conlon by technical fall 15-0. Conlon advanced in the bracket after a medical forfeit and a 1-0 win by decision. His day ended after six matches as he reached the maximum number allowed in one day. Conlon has placed at three tournaments this season: first at the Princeton Open and sixth at the Journeyman Collegiate Classic.

At 133 pounds, Chase Liardi also reached the maximum number of matches allowed, going 5-1. Liardi earned his first win by pin before being pinned himself and moving into the consolation bracket. There, Liardi earned another win by pin and two wins by decision. His next match would have been a rematch against his only loss of the day, Raymond Lopez of American University.

Noah Tapia made it to the quarterfinals at 149 pounds. He earned his first win by technical fall 20-2 before pulling off two wins by decision 12-5 and 4-2. He lost his last two matches to Kai Owens of Columbia by major decision 11-0 and Kolby Depron of Bucknell University by decision 9-2.

Dylan Zenion, Jurius Clark and Nikolas Miller all went 3-2 during the tournament. Zenion lost by technical fall 18-3 in his first match at 149 pounds. He won his next three matches, one by decision 8-3, one by technical fall 17-0 and one by medical forfeit. His day ended with a loss by technical fall 17-2 to Sam Ewing of the University at Buffalo.

At 157 pounds, Clark dominated his first two matches with a win by major decision 11-2 and one by technical fall 15-0. He lost by decision 4-2 in his next match before winning by decision 5-3. He was eliminated after losing in overtime 4-1 in his last match.

Miller lost his first match at 197 pounds in sudden victory 7-4. He won his next three matches, two by major decision 14-2 and 17-5 and one by decision 8-1. He was pinned by Eli Pack of Army-West Point in his final match.

Zach Reilley made his collegiate debut at 149 pounds and went 2-2 on the day. Alex Turley and Jake Slotnick also went 2-2, at 149 pounds and 165 pounds respectively. Dylan Acevedo and Gauge Shipp each earned wins at 125 and 133 pounds.

The Pride’s next competition is on Saturday, Jan. 18, against Bloomsburg University.