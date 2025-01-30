Miller and Mosher win as Pride fall to Pennsylvania

The Hofstra University wrestling team faced a tough homecoming in a 39-7 loss to the No. 28 University of Pennsylvania on Sunday, Jan. 26. It was the Pride’s first home dual since Nov. 16, 2024, and they are now 5-5 while the Quakers are 7-3 and on a five dual win streak.

Entering the dual, Pennsylvania had seven nationally ranked wrestlers on the roster while Hofstra had two: No. 32 Kyle Mosher at 165 pounds and No. 26 Ross McFarland at 184 pounds.

Mosher and Nikolas Miller were the only two members of the Pride to win in the Ivy League versus Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) clash. Mosher earned an early takedown and near fall points from a tilt to put himself up 7-0 over Andy Troczynski. Mosher ultimately scored two more takedowns to win 14-3.

“I’ve seen in the past where [Mosher] would sometimes get more defensive and he decided to turn it on and get to his offense, which for [Mosher] to make a late run in March, he has to be more offensive so, I thought that was really big,” said Hofstra head coach Jamie Franco.

As for Nikolas Miller, he gave up the first takedown to Nate Taylor while wrestling at 197 pounds. He then earned an escape and worked for a takedown of his own, with Taylor also earning an escape to tie up the match 4-4. In overtime, he quickly got to the legs, earning the takedown and winning the match.

“For a guy that gave up the first takedown, [Nikolas Miller] was able to flip the switch a little bit, which is what we’ve been struggling with most of the year,” Franco said. “So, I thought for [Nikolas Miller], it was a big improvement for him to go down early and to find a way to just get to the next point.”

In the other eight matches, Hofstra lost two by fall, four by technical fall and two by major decision. On top of that, McFarland and Jurius Clark were the only two wrestlers holding the Quakers to a full match.

In the biggest matchup of the night, McFarland faced off against No. 18 Maximus Hale. The match was tied up 1-1 until the last minute when Hale got to McFarland’s legs and earned the takedown, winning by decision 4-1.

“[McFarland’s] match was I think the marquee match of the day, where we got two ranked guys and we’ve got to get a little more offensive in that match but we’re right there,” Franco said.

At 157 pounds, Clark took on No. 21 Jude Swisher, holding him to a loss by major decision 17-3.

Hofstra lost the first four matches of the night, starting with 125 pounds where No. 27 Max Gallagher pinned Dylan Acevedo. At 133 pounds, No. 25 beat Chase Liardi by technical fall 17-2. No. 9 CJ Composto bested Justin Hoyle by technical fall 18-1 at 141 pounds, and Noah Tapia lost by fall to No. 17 Cross Wasilewski at 149 pounds.

Finally, following Mosher’s win, Matthew Waddell lost by technical fall 17-0 against No. 7 Nick Incontrera at 174 pounds.

Hofstra stays at home in Hempstead for their next dual against EIWA opponent Franklin & Marshall College on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 4 p.m.