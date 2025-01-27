We need to do something about Hofstra’s desks

As an English major in one of the less established schools at Hofstra University – the School of Humanities, Fine and Performing Arts – my classes are typically held in random buildings throughout campus. This includes the basement of Breslin Hall, the very top floor of CV Starr Hall, a random room in the library and the basement of the Gallon Wing. While taking classes in the basement isn’t something I’d necessarily choose for myself, that’s not my biggest issue with the classrooms I’m stuck in.

While this may sound like a knit pick, this issue has negatively impacted my learning experience. My biggest gripe with Hofstra, since the day I began my classes, is how small the desks are. I’m the type of person who likes to have both a laptop and a notebook on my desk – along with a coffee, obviously. I use my laptop to access Google or digital copies of my class material. The tiny desks are only large enough for my laptop, and even that can be difficult to fit.

Not to mention, the desks are typically built for right-handed individuals. If you happen to be left-handed, you’ll have to search the classroom for the desk with the left-hand armrest. If you have a right-handed desk and sit against the wall – good luck sitting up straight.

Sitting with good posture is also nearly impossible at these desks. After attending three straight classes, I find my upper back aching from slouching down to reach my laptop. The chairs, which are attached to the desks, make it impossible to pull the seat into your area of comfort.

The only good thing about the single seating desks is that they allow you to arrange them in a horseshoe shape for class discussions. That is, if you want to spend ten minutes at the start of class rearranging desks and listening to the excruciating sounds they make when you do so.

I also take issue with desks in Breslin’s lecture halls, and this is certainly more knit-picky. While I appreciate the long desks that allow me to put as much in front of me as I choose, if the person next to you is feeling particularly restless and bouncing their leg, everyone in that row can feel the desks bouncing with them.

The two buildings whose classrooms I truly admire and envy are CV Starr’s first floor and the Science and Innovation Center’s entire building.

CV Starr’s first floor holds both smaller classrooms and lecture halls. The small rooms on the first floor can fit around 35 students and the lecture halls have several levels, similar to Breslin, but are much more modernized and overall nicer. I believe they are made of some sturdy type of faux wood and have outlets in the desks, along with comfortable spinny chairs that allow you to adjust how close or far you sit from the desk in front of you.

The Science and Innovation Center has long tables, and while I’ve never taken a class in these rooms, I believe each table can hold around two students. They also have outlets in the center and incredibly comfortable chairs.

If you are a student who utilizes a wheelchair or walking aid, these desks are the opposite of accessible. The long desks in CV Starr allow the students to move the chairs out of the way to potentially sit in their wheelchairs during class.

For tall students, it’s also nearly impossible to comfortably sit at the desks. I’ve observed students who have to squeeze into them, and certainly look uncomfortable throughout class, which ultimately redirects their attention and takes away from their learning experience.

I don’t necessarily have a call to action about this issue. Other than the fact that I wish I had more classes in comfortable, spacious areas. I’ve only ever had one class in Mason Hall, Hofstra’s English building, and it wasn’t even an English class. So, I couldn’t even tell you how I feel about the desks in my major’s building.

I’m not sure where Hofstra would even begin to remedy this problem, as I know it would be extremely costly to renovate every classroom with these atrocious desks. But I think they can, at least, start somewhere and stop putting English majors in the basement.