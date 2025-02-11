This Hofstra Life: Hailey Corrado

Hailey Corrado has been named a Dean’s List scholar for the Fall 2024 semester. As a first-year filmmaking major, this achievement was meaningful for her.

“The Dean’s List is a recorded document of my accomplishments,” Corrado said. “It proves to myself that I am a dedicated learner.”

To make the Hofstra University Dean’s List, a student must have a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.5 and must have completed at least 12 credit hours at the university with no “INC” for “incomplete” on their transcript. A university’s Dean’s List is a highly acclaimed achievement that highlights the academic performance of students.

“Seeing my name on the list was highly rewarding,” Corrado said.

Corrado was home in Massachusetts when she was waiting for the Dean’s List email. One night, she took a peek at the list and saw her name. She was filled with pride to announce she made the Dean’s List as a first-year student. Corrado’s high school never assigned midterms or finals, so earning this title was especially meaningful to her and her academic career.

Corrado came to Hofstra having no prior film experience, other than one high school film analysis course. Her favorite classes of the Fall 2024 semester were Introduction to Screenwriting and Introduction to Cinema Studies where she was able to analyze a director’s storytelling. She is most thankful for her Intro to Screenwriting professor, Loren-Paul Caplin, an adjunct associate professor for Radio, Television and Film. With his help, Corrado never doubted herself and was able to fine tune her writing skills without losing confidence in her voice.

Corrado also learned a lot from her Honors humanities professor, Craig Rustici, the Director of Disability Studies.

“He is so accommodating and helpful throughout the entire semester,” Corrado said.

By having supportive professors, Corrado was able to stay organized with her assignments. She created a detailed weekly checklist with time slots and dates motivating her to complete assignments. By using an assignment tracker, she was able to keep up with due dates and future exams.

“My greatest weakness last semester was always wanting to be ahead,” Corrado said. “I always needed to complete assignments early or I felt behind. I’m trying to work on breathing and becoming more confident in my time management.”

Corrado credits the four-seater table behind Hofstra’s on-campus Starbucks for her academic accomplishments because it is a perfect place to study with friends. She believes studying with friends in a public setting rather than in her room makes studying feel less like a chore.

“Corrado’s study habits are very structured and well established,” said undecided freshman Jenna Oberg, one of her study friends. “Her studies better prepare her for the future. Her organization allows her to have more free time around finals when everyone else is stressed and cramming.”

The coffee shop vibe also gives Corrado positive motivation to complete work as the smell of the espresso is motivating.

“I feel like I am Rory Gilmore and that encourages me to work harder,” Corrado said.

Going to the gym was also a positive experience for Corrado last semester as a much needed break after hours of work.

Corrado believes that her organizational skills are her greatest strength. She was able to complete every assignment with ease, earning her a 3.94 GPA for the semester. As a dedicated student, Corrado impressed herself every day academically.

This semester, Corrado is hoping to keep the momentum going and add to it by earning a spot on the Provost’s list, which means that a student received a 4.0 GPA for the semester. She is dedicated to building her film portfolio through drafting possible screenplay ideas and starting to film short movies on campus and at home.