Pride blown out by Drexel on senior day

The Hofstra University wrestling team took a tough 36-0 loss to Drexel University on Sunday, Feb. 16. Entering the meet, the Pride had a two-match win streak which included a 19-16 win against Long Island University on Monday, Feb. 10. Before the match, Hofstra celebrated its seniors: Dylan Acevedo, Justin Hoyle, Joe Russo, Kyle Mosher, Ross McFarland and Nikolas Miller. Despite their hot streak and the senior day festivities, though, the Pride struggled against Drexel’s six nationally ranked wrestlers.

“You know, obviously, we knew Drexel was coming in; they’re well coached, having six guys ranked,” Hofstra head coach Jamie Franco said. “We knew we were in for a tall task, but, you know, the upside to that was we got to see where they stand and what they bring to the table for the [National Wrestling Association tournament (NWA)].”

Though the Pride lost all its matches, they kept a few bouts close.

At 141 pounds, Hoyle fought hard against Drexel’s Jordan Soriano. In this match, although Soriano held a consistent lead over Hoyle, Hoyle was never far behind and battled until the end – dropping a tight bout 11-7.

Noah Tapia followed Hoyle’s valiant effort with a tight, low-scoring affair, taking Drexel’s Dom Findora to overtime. After three periods, the score was just 1-1. In overtime, Findora scored three points on a successful takedown, defeating Tapia and making the match’s final score 4-1.

At 184 pounds, McFarland wrestled hard against Giuseppe Hoose. This bout was a mirror image of Tapia’s match, heading into overtime tied 1-1. Just 59 seconds into overtime, Hoose earned the first takedown of the match, ending the overtime 4-1.

Hofstra’s Nikolas Miller had a particularly difficult match with Mickey O’Malley. O’Malley secured a victory over Miller by technical fall 17-1 in the second period. The Dragons cruised along the rest of the way.

At 125 pounds, Drexel’s Desmond Pleasant beat Acevedo 4-0. At 133 pounds, Kyle Waterman narrowly defeated the Pride’s Chase Liardi 4-1. Hofstra forfeited at 157 pounds. At 165 pounds, Cody Walsh defeated Hofstra’s Matt Rogers in another narrow match – the final score being 6-3. At 174 pounds, Drexel’s no. 32 Jasiah Queen won 13-3 against Matthew Waddell. And finishing the match at 285, the Pride’s Danny Church fought hard, but Drexel’s Ibrahim Ameer ultimately triumphed 7-2.

“I think part of it is belief and confidence, right? I think we struggle with that sometimes in certain matches,” Franco said. “We gotta believe, and when we believe, we get offensive, and we can have a different mindset out there, and I think that’s what we lacked a little bit out there today.”

This loss brings the Pride to 7-6 overall and 4-2 in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA). Despite this loss, Hofstra will continue pushing forward at the Patriot Last Chance Open in Fairfax, Virginia, on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m.