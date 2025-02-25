Get ready for Universal’s next ‘epic’ endeavor

Something “epic” is on the way for Universal Destinations & Experiences in 2025, and thrill-seeking fans will not want to miss this next installment of immersive entertainment. Announced in Aug. 2019, Universal Epic Universe is the theme park juggernaut’s next iteration at their Orlando, Florida, resort. Featuring five immersive lands themed after iconic Universal intellectual properties, Epic Universe promises to be the entertainment company’s most inventive and ambitious venture yet, with brand-new ride technology and experiences that fans have shown great excitement for.

So, what exactly will fans be able to find at Epic Universe? As stated before, five immersive lands will make up the newest addition to the Universal family. First, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter will receive its third installment inside the Universal Orlando Resort, with the Wizarding World Paris and the Ministry of Magic. These two themed areas will be the first lands inside the “Harry Potter” universe to include lore and locations from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise. The new land will feature a new attraction centered around the villain Dolores Umbridge being charged for her crimes in the Wizarding World, Battle of the Ministry of Magic. Battle of the Ministry of Magic will feature a SCOOP ride system along with live animatronics and digital screen effects.

Fans of “How to Train Your Dragon” are also getting their first theme park adaptation in Epic Universe with “How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk.” Featuring attractions aimed at both children and young adult fans, the Isle of Berk will come to life in full scale, ripping references and imagery straight out of the animated trilogy.

Nintendo fans are also receiving their very first East Coast theme park experience with the inclusion of “Super Nintendo World” at Epic Universe. Opening in 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood, Super Nintendo World in Orlando will be mostly a carbon copy of the California park area, with attractions and character experiences featuring Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, Yoshi and Bowser. Super Nintendo World will also feature the first iteration of “Donkey Kong Country” in the United States, showcasing the characters and imagery of the Donkey Kong franchise. Donkey Kong Country will open “Donkey Kong: Minecart Madness,” Universal’s first-ever roller coaster attraction, with a track attached to the side of the vehicle rather than beneath it.

Universal will also be opening a park themed after the Universal classic monsters with “Dark Universe.” Themed after classic films such as “Frankenstein” and “The Wolfman,” Dark Universe is being promoted as one of Universal’s most ambitious projects yet, featuring immersive, world-building visuals, themed dining experiences and even live music. Fans have expressed their excitement for “Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experience,” a high-speed, indoor roller coaster featuring a wide variety of animatronics modeled after all the Universal classic monsters – a crossover of monster franchises, if you will. Dark Universe will also feature a recreation of the iconic burning windmill scene from “Frankenstein” at the quick-service restaurant Burning Blade Tavern.

Finally, fans will be greeted by a one-of-a-kind area when entering and exiting Epic Universe Celestial Park, the only land in the park to not be themed after a previously existing Universal property. Themed to space, stars and other galactic iconography, Celestial Park functions as both a theme park area with rides and a shopping and entertainment complex with dining and resort experiences. Celestial Park will feature “Stardust Racers,” a roller coaster experience with two simultaneously running ride vehicles that will interact with each other, running side-by-side for portions of the ride to simulate a race between rockets of guests. Fine dining experiences will also outline all of Celestial Park, accompanied by Universal’s most ambitious concept for a theme park experience yet – the Helios Grand Hotel, a luxury resort that will be physically inside the Epic Universe Park, located at the back of Celestial Park. Construction on Celestial Park has been the most in-depth out of all park areas, as it serves as the centerpiece for the entire experience of Epic Universe.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Universal’s biggest project in over 25 years, one that has been six years in the making. Opening on May 22, Epic Universe promises to be Universal’s biggest entertainment endeavor in company history– with just three months to go, anticipation is high, and excitement is hardly containable. Tickets are available for the opening date and select future dates now for Universal: Epic Universe.