Poem: i see him in nature

i saw a remarkable crane gliding across a lake in the sand
scarlet-headed, twisting through gentle reeds with its wings
planting its unending limbs into the rawest pool of placation
the water has turned rich and purple from the valiant summer sky
yet no other bird dared to cross wavering waters
and instead of challenging the wind
lay in their basket of moss and jute
warming its slow-beating heart
it settles in a mustard bush after drying its feet
spinning around its swivel head like nature’s chief of vigilance
catching the break of the navy sky and its burning, crystallized stars
and the croak of the brisk breeze as it rummages through its feathers
a drizzle of keen rain wets the arid bush
it shakes its silver, dusted feathers with delectation
turning the simplicity of a sand lake
into an invigorating, marine jungle
the sky begins to weep
and it rolls through dirt and vines
like time was finally given the chance to halt
crying jubiliantly, like an infant and its mother on the couch
soaring through life, blowing sharp wind into its own sails
my god
it flies away, chasing the sun, but never yearning
and i realize, after time has resumed,
that it is infallible to live this way.