Poem: i see him in nature

i saw a remarkable crane gliding across a lake in the sand

scarlet-headed, twisting through gentle reeds with its wings

planting its unending limbs into the rawest pool of placation

the water has turned rich and purple from the valiant summer sky

yet no other bird dared to cross wavering waters

and instead of challenging the wind

lay in their basket of moss and jute

warming its slow-beating heart

it settles in a mustard bush after drying its feet

spinning around its swivel head like nature’s chief of vigilance

catching the break of the navy sky and its burning, crystallized stars

and the croak of the brisk breeze as it rummages through its feathers

a drizzle of keen rain wets the arid bush

it shakes its silver, dusted feathers with delectation

turning the simplicity of a sand lake

into an invigorating, marine jungle

the sky begins to weep

and it rolls through dirt and vines

like time was finally given the chance to halt

crying jubiliantly, like an infant and its mother on the couch

soaring through life, blowing sharp wind into its own sails

my god

it flies away, chasing the sun, but never yearning

and i realize, after time has resumed,

that it is infallible to live this way.