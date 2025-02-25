Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Poem: i see him in nature

Aidan Judge, Arts and Entertainment EditorFebruary 25, 2025
Photo courtesy of Oana N / Unsplash

i saw a remarkable crane gliding across a lake in the sand
scarlet-headed, twisting through gentle reeds with its wings
planting its unending limbs into the rawest pool of placation

 

the water has turned rich and purple from the valiant summer sky
yet no other bird dared to cross wavering waters
and instead of challenging the wind
lay in their basket of moss and jute

 

warming its slow-beating heart
it settles in a mustard bush after drying its feet
spinning around its swivel head like nature’s chief of vigilance
catching the break of the navy sky and its burning, crystallized stars
and the croak of the brisk breeze as it rummages through its feathers

 

a drizzle of keen rain wets the arid bush
it shakes its silver, dusted feathers with delectation
turning the simplicity of a sand lake
into an invigorating, marine jungle

 

the sky begins to weep
and it rolls through dirt and vines
like time was finally given the chance to halt
crying jubiliantly, like an infant and its mother on the couch
soaring through life, blowing sharp wind into its own sails
my god

 

it flies away, chasing the sun, but never yearning
and i realize, after time has resumed,
that it is infallible to live this way.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Features
Photo courtesy of Robin Becker
This Hofstra Life: Robin Becker
Photo courtesy of Freecash
Chron Critiques: Freecash
Lily Anzalone / The Hofstra Chronicle
How to be an older sister
Photo courtesy of Lincoln Anniballi
This Hofstra Life: Lincoln Anniballi
Photo courtesy of Greg Rakozy / Unsplash
Poem: The One Thing
Lily Spinda / The Hofstra Chronicle
My father’s greatest gift to me was the courage to choose
About the Contributor
Aidan Judge
Aidan Judge, A&E Editor
Aidan Judge is a senior double major in Public Relations and Mass Media Studies with a minor in Creative Writing hoping to work in entertainment or consumer PR. Previously, he served as the assistant arts and entertainment editor for the Hofstra Chronicle, as well as the publication’s recruitment chair.
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal