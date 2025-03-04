Who is battling for Music Fest 2025?

With Hofstra Concert’s Music Fest just a month away, hype surrounding who the performing artist will be is rapidly swelling among Hofstra University students. But another question is on our minds: who will be the opener?

Each year in the weeks leading up to Music Fest, Hofstra Concerts hosts the “Battle for Music Fest” where student artists compete for the opening spot at Music Fest. For the past two years, incredible artists like Official X – who opened for CupcakKe and Ski Mask the Slump God – and Tino the Incredible – who opened for Baby Tate – emerged from this competition to put on phenomenal shows at their respective Music Fests.

This year, the battle is scheduled for Friday, March 7, at 8 p.m. in the Student Center Theater, and a new generation of Hofstra musicians will take the stage to battle for your vote for the opening slot at Music Fest 2025.

Here is some information about each competing artist:

married, knot

married, knot describes themselves as what would happen if Ween – the artist behind “Ocean Man” – made shoegaze music, or, more succinctly, they are the “Shoegaze Ween.” This unorthodox, genre-bending group came to be when vocalist and guitarist John Brigandi felt unfulfilled in a cover band and wanted to make original music. Brigandi got two friends from Long Island University (LIU) together and a temporary drummer to form the group. Later, during LIU and Hofstra’s Battle of the Big Bands, the group discovered and recruited Hofstra drummer Vincent Castelli.

The group’s songwriting process is chaotic, as members present disparate ideas to the group, throw these ideas together and change things on the fly to produce their distinct sound. Some of their favorite songs they have produced include “cherry picker,” “hugh jazz,” “gap” and “powht.”

Though married, knot has not played for the Hofstra community before, they are mainstays in smaller venues across Long Island and are super excited to play in the battle.

Married, knot’s four members are Castelli on the drums, Lucas Caballero on vocals and bass, Jayden Piscitelli on lead guitar and Brigandi on vocals and guitar.

You can find married, knot on Instagram @married.knot or on YouTube @marriedknot.

Haug House

Haug Haus defines themselves as having no concrete ties to a specific genre – they just jam. Jamming is in Haug Haus’ DNA. It is how they make their songs, how they connect with each other and how the group came together.

Haug Haus’ origins come from, oddly enough, the Netherlands – not the country, the dorm. Five of the band’s six members live in Hague House in the Netherlands, and, like jamming, the Hague House is a part of the group. The band practices in a suite in Hague House where four of them live. There, they invite friends, neighbors and even their resident assistants (RA) to jam with them.

Haug Haus has played for the Hofstra community before at Hofstra Concert’s Valentine’s Day Coffeehouse and is excited to perform at the battle where they will unveil some brand-new music for the Hofstra community.

Haug Haus’s six members are Aleczander Fulciniti on vocals and bass, Kagan Proudler on the drums, Solomon Blount on vocals, piano and trombone, Ajay Singh on vocals, Arik Linstad on vocals and Ethan Jacobs on the guitar.

You can find Haug Haus on Instagram @the_haug_haus or on TikTok @the_haug_haus.

Dylan Taganas & the Suitepaler

Dylan Taganas & the Suitepaler described their music as “hard rock played by four misfits.” Their music is high energy and octane, and they are ecstatic about participating in Battle.

Hofstra may be familiar with Dylan Taganas from last year’s battle as an ensemble member for Zach Kiekhaefers, Amélie and Tino the Incredible. Playing with three separate artists was no small feat for Taganas. This year, though, Taganas is entering the competition with himself as the lead.

The group’s songwriting process revolves primarily around Taganas. He writes and produces each part while the other members play and adjust as needed. Some of their favorite songs they have created are “Leave me Cut,” “Feelings Blues” and “Rolling Heavy Thunder” – the last of which they have not yet released.

Dylan Taganas & the Suitepaler chose not to detail what they will play for the battle. They look forward to surprising the Hofstra community and helping to build hype for Music Fest.

The band’s four members are Taganas on vocals and guitar, Mat Gomez on the bass, Devan Saez on the drums and Michael Castelli on the guitar.

Though Dylan Taganas & the Suitepaler are not on social media, you can find their work and Taganas’s solo work

@dylantaganas on Instagram or @Dylan Taganas on Spotify and Apple Music.

freak magnet

freak magnet’s music is a mixture of a few different genres. Its members called it “art rock,” “indie rock,” “soft rock,” “hints of country,” “folk” and “all over the place.” Their favorite descriptor, though is “freak rock.”

freak magnet places high emphasis on their relationship with one another. Where they began as five friends jamming, they found that they improved as they played together. They credit this closeness to their rehearsal space: drummer Sara Bowles’ bedroom. With some members seated in beanbag chairs, on Bowles’ bed or on the floor, even the group’s most serious practice sessions – like those preparing for their performances at Coffeehouses or the upcoming battle – feel like their jam sessions before they became a band.

Even freak magnet’s songwriting process reflects their closeness, as members create pieces of their songs individually and bring their ideas together at rehearsals. There, they make real-time changes that bring out each members’ strengths and have as much fun as possible.

The group has big plans to “go all out” for the battle that they would not share, but they are ecstatic to play together and perform for the Hofstra community.

freak magnet’s five members are Ari Antonelli on bass, Stella Craine on vocals, Em DeChristine on vocals and guitar, Jill Kenny on guitar and Bowles on the drums.

You can find freak magnet on Instagram @freakmagnetband.

These four bands will perform one song each at The Battle For Music Fest and audience members will vote on paper ballots for their top artist. After ballots are counted, the top two artists will perform another song and audience members will again vote on paper ballots to select their favorite. The artist that receives the most votes wins.

Each artist is bringing their “A” game Friday’s competition, and it is shaping up to be a spectacular and exciting night of music that is a must-see for all members of the Hofstra community.