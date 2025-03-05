Chron Cooks ft. Hannah Mudry: Broccoli cheddar soup

As the weather gets warmer, the soup season is slowly coming to an end, but it is not over just yet. A perfect pot of soup can be the best addition to a cold day.

Broccoli cheddar soup was first popularized by the Campbell Soup Company in 1990 during the “How to Get President Bush to Eat Broccoli” Campaign. Now, the best-selling version of the soup is in Panera Breads all around the country. This is a cheaper, gluten-free version of the famous bowl.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of olive oil

1 yellow onion, peeled and diced

5 ounces of shredded carrots

¼ cup of gluten-free flour

4 cups of gluten-free chicken broth

1 pound of chopped broccoli florets

1 pound of shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions:

1.) In a pot on medium heat, sauté the diced yellow onion in olive oil until translucent.

2.) Once translucent, add and sauté shredded carrots until cooked. (Add a pinch of spices like salt, pepper and paprika at this step for extra flavor).

3.) Add gluten-free flour and stir until well-combined.

4.) Pour in gluten-free chicken broth and broccoli florets. Let sit for five minutes or until broccoli is fully cooked.

5.) Add in shredded cheddar cheese, and stir until melted.

6.) Let simmer, or enjoy right away!

7.) Store in refrigerator and reheat in microwave or on stovetop for up to a few days.