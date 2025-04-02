Podcast listeners are in for a ‘Brewed Awakening’

Calling all caffeine lovers! Grab your morning beverage of choice and tune into an exciting start to your day. “Brewed Awakening,” a brand-new podcast hosted by Hofstra University juniors Didi Paunetto and Laney Bodamer, is the perfect addition to any morning routine.

When asked to describe their podcast in one phrase, Bodamer said, “Two best friends with crippling caffeine addictions talking about their lives just hoping the world can relate somehow.” Comical and brutally honest are just two of the many qualities that this podcast excels at.

The first episode of “Brewed Awakening” aired on Feb. 6, and it was the pick-me-up I was searching for to get me through the first week of the semester. I had come off nine days of rehearsals with my a cappella group “Makin’ Treble” preparing for a quarterfinal competition that weekend. To say that I was exhausted would have been an understatement.

However, I was not the only one feeling these withdrawals – the hosts of the podcasts were too. Bodamer and Paunetto are both members of “Makin’ Treble” and have been in the group since their freshman year.

They explain in the first episode that they became friends through a cappella, and their camaraderie took on the character of a dynamic podcasting duo.

“One of [Paunetto]’s many talents is taking something I say and immediately knowing how to respond but also making me feel comfortable to say my opinions,” Bodamer said.

Paunetto shared that she and Bodamer, “bounce off of each other so effortlessly and always have fun talking together.” Moreover, they are the perfect pair of cohosts because of how well they blend – not just musically, but also as friends.

Both Bodamer and Paunetto shared that their favorite part of the podcast was hosting with each other. “I rave about [Paunetto] … they’re just so easy to talk to,” Bodamer said.

“I love that I can talk about literally anything with [Bodamer] because we have such great chats and conversations,” Paunetto said.

The co-hosts share many common interests, which they frequently discuss on the podcast. From music genres to future careers to Broadway shows, there is never a dull moment of discussion on air.

In the fifth episode, “Backstage Brew,” the co-hosts invited a member of “Makin’ Treble” to discuss their favorite Broadway shows. The conversation was filled with lots of laughs and anecdotes about their individual acting careers. I was able to learn about the hosts’ individual music and songwriting journeys in the third episode, “Morning Melodies.” I give Bodamer and Paunetto a lot of credit to speak publicly about the struggles of songwriting.

They discussed the challenges of generating ideas and formulating lyrics, especially when a piece was inspired by a difficult situation that they endured.

As an avid listener of podcasts, I find it comforting to listen to them chat – being privy to their engaging, funny and meaningful conversations makes me feel like I am a part of the action. Each new episode brings a smile to my face and never fails to make me laugh.

Therefore, if you’re searching for a mood booster to begin your day, be sure to tune into “Brewed Awakening” on all streaming platforms every Wednesday!