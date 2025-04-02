Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

Chron Cooks ft. Lily Anzalone: Steak Tacos and Corn Salsa

Lily Anzalone, Features EditorApril 2, 2025
Lily Anzalone / The Hofstra Chronicle

Taco Tuesday has been a staple in my family for years, but we usually make the tacos from the store-bought kit. This recipe is one I have perfected over the last few months to spice up my family dinners while keeping it simple and fun.

Ingredients:
2 packages of thin cut steak
2 tablespoons of soy sauce
2 tablespoons of lime juice (fresh or from the bottle)
2 cloves of garlic, minced
2 teaspoons of chili powder
1 teaspoon of dried oregano
2 teaspoons of cumin
1 teaspoon of adobo seasoning
Fresh chopped cilantro for topping
2 tablespoons of oil of choice (I prefer canola)
¾ cup of diced red onion
2 cans of sweet corn, drained
1 avocado, sliced
Cotija cheese, crumbled (or cheese blend of your choice)
1 lime, sliced into wedges
Tortillas of your choice

Instructions:
1.) Put sliced steak into a Ziploc bag with soy sauce, minced garlic, lime juice, 1 teaspoon chili powder and oregano. Allow steak to marinate for at least an hour or up to four hours in the fridge.
2.) Combine onions, sweet corn, cumin, 1 teaspoon chili powder and adobo seasoning into a large bowl. Mix until combined, and allow mix to rest in the fridge.
3.) Over medium high heat, add in oil of your choosing to a skillet and allow to heat. Place marinated steak onto skillet and allow to cook for about 6 minutes, flipping occasionally. Once cooked, fully let it rest for 10 minutes.
4.) Optional: Place tortillas over open flame or stove top and allow to toast lightly. You can also place the tortillas in the skillet once steak is cooked and allow to brown.
5.) Place the pieces of steak into warmed tortillas, top with corn salsa, avocado slices and crumbled cotija cheese. Serve with lime slices and enjoy!

Lily Anzalone
Lily Anzalone, Features Editor
Lily Anzalone is a senior journalism major with a double minor in creative writing and public relations. They currently serve as the assistant Features editor.
