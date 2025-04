the quiz told me i was a butterfly

i flit through life, weaving and

wondering, weaving and wondering

it told me,

“i am in a constant state of

change

always ready to break from my current

cocoon”

float through skies of crystal blue

dash through blades of green

in and out

fluttering wings

trying new things

unfurl color across my back,

delicate, frail, but they travel

with me

to far away places

or to the luscious flower

i so graze by

i love to be a butterfly