A great big beautiful change of pace

If there’s one thing to know about the romance genre these days, it’s that Emily Henry’s books are among the most anticipated each year. As the weather warms, readers everywhere begin checking bookstores for her newest release. On April 22, she returned with “Great Big Beautiful Life.”

I’ve been a fan of Henry since the COVID-19 pandemic, when I picked up “People We Meet on Vacation” on a whim. I ended up reading it in a single night, completely hooked. Since then, I’ve looked forward to spring not just for the sunshine, but because I know it brings a new Henry novel.

“Great Big Beautiful Life” stands out from her previous works. For the first time, she tells two interwoven stories side by side. As someone who has read all her books, I was impressed by how fresh and ambitious this one felt. I didn’t think anything could recreate the magic I felt with “People We Meet on Vacation,” but somehow, she managed to do it.

The book’s primary storyline follows Alice Scott, a journalist in search of her big break, and Hayden Anderson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author. They’re invited to Little Crescent Island by the reclusive and legendary Margaret Ives. After each of their initial meetings with her, the pair are tasked with spending a month “auditioning” to compete for who will end up writing Margaret’s memoir. Alice and Hayden interview Margaret on alternating days, gradually uncovering her life story while developing a connection of their own on the side.

The second storyline centers on Margaret herself, now in her later years and reflecting on her life, her infamous marriage and the pressures of being part of the prestigious House of Ives. Margaret has isolated herself on the island now in her old age, trying to escape the expectations that have defined her existence.

Although Henry’s novels are typically centered around romance, I did note that the romantic subplot in “Great Big Beautiful Life” occasionally felt a bit out of place. The developing romance between Alice and Hayden, while sweet and meaningful, sometimes seemed to take me out of the more powerful and emotional story of Margaret and her family. As the narrative delved deeper into Margaret’s life, I found myself more captivated by her history-rich, complex story than by the romance that unfolded alongside it.

With that said, I recognize that most readers come to Henry’s books for the central romance plot, and because this book is less focused on that aspect, it wasn’t surprising to see reviews on Goodreads expressing disappointment. This isn’t Henry’s usual type of work, and I can understand why some readers may not have connected with it.

Still, I thoroughly enjoyed this book. I loved Henry’s writing style and the way the stories developed. I especially appreciated the format, which alternates between Alice’s point of view and, during her interviews, shifts to the format of Margaret’s memoir. This immersive experience made it feel as though we, the readers, were reading Margaret’s memoir ourselves as it was being written.

I’m excited for any future work Henry might choose to do in this direction, and I enjoyed this change of pace for her. I rated this book 4.5 stars.

Whether she continues with romance, ventures further into literary fiction or blends both as she did here, I’ll be first in line for whatever she writes next.