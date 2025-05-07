Senior send-off: The tribe has spoken

Well, the day has finally come! I cannot believe it. It’s hard to decide where to begin when writing a piece like this. I’ve seen so many versions of The Hofstra Chronicle since I first started writing here. But as the saying goes, “all good things must come to an end.” Even though my time writing for the Chronicle may be ending, the memories and friendships I’ve made are only beginning.

When I first came to Hofstra University, I was terrified to get involved with anything on campus. There was only one person from my high school here, and we were in wildly different majors. One day, I told myself that college was the time for change, and suddenly, I was sitting at my first budget meeting for Arts & Entertainment (A&E).

If you know me, you know that I am overwhelmingly obsessed with the television show, “Survivor” (I’ve seen all 48 seasons of the show – kind of obsessed). At my very first budget meeting, I nervously asked the editor at the time, Eleni Kothesakis, if I could write a review of the season premiere of “Survivor 41.” To my surprise, the answer was “yes.” Thirty-something articles later, here we are.

I have so many people to thank that I truly don’t even know where to begin. There’s a high possibility that this send-off becomes 1,000 words of thank yous, and even then it wouldn’t be enough to thank this organization for what it has done for me. They say that you become a mosaic of all the people you meet in your life, and I feel like a masterful work of art because of the people I’ve met through this publication. What better way to send myself off than to thank the ones who made this experience incredible for me?

To start, I want to thank Eleni, the first editor whom I ever worked under for the Chronicle. Even though it may not have held much significance at the time, your decision to hire me as Assistant Editor changed the trajectory of my college career. That was the catalyst for the most joyous four years of my life. Thank you for taking a chance on me; I truly don’t know where else I would be.

Thank you to Kat Salmon, who served as my co-editor the following year. I love that we were able to learn together, and you helped me become the editor I have grown to be in the last two years, so thank you.

Thank you to Anna DeGoede, my Big in Zeta Phi Eta and a former Editor-in-Chief for the Chronicle. You are, and always will be, one of my biggest inspirations. You are the reason I am a part of so many things here at Hofstra. I find myself missing your guidance every day that I am on campus, and I am in disbelief at how lucky I am to have had a role model like you enter my life. You are truly a force to be reckoned with, and I am unbelievably happy that our paths crossed the way they did. Please come back to New York soon!

Thank you to Abby Gibson, who has been working with me here at the Chronicle for such a long time now. You are going to do incredible things. Through teaching you and having you observe me, I have learned so much about the incredible person you are, and I truly am so proud of all the work you have done. I am beyond excited to see what kind of work you are going to do in the future. Remember to keep shining bright, because if you do, life will always be full of bliss.

Thank you to Matt Fisher, who has turned this team into something so much brighter and happier since joining it. I know I say it to you a lot, but I am so incredibly proud to be your friend. You amaze me so much and I see only beautiful, glowing things for you in the future. You are the definition of a professional, and the fact that I’ve been able to mentor you through this paper is a privilege that I do not take lightly. I love you dearly!

Paige Sanacora, thank you for being such a wonderful person to work with this year. You are so insanely smart and well-prepared for anything. You have my support for the rest of time, and I absolutely adore listening to you talk about the things that you love. You are such a passionate person, and you’re going far in this world. Keep being who you are, and you will never face a challenge in life that you can’t take head-on.

Thank you, Craig Mannino, my mini-me! You are genuinely one of the hardest-working people I have met. I am so grateful for our friendship; it is an honor to have a friend as cool, charismatic and fun to be around as you. You have elevated our section to new heights that I didn’t know were possible. Keep bringing your bright ideas to the table and keep the conversation going. You’re going to change the world with your ambition.

Thank you, Hannah Mudry, my other mini-me! What a blessing to have you enter my life this way. Even though I curse time for introducing us to each other so late in our college careers, I know this is only the beginning of our friendship. You’re the next big thing in this school. Own your spark! You will be successful no matter where you end up in life. I am forever your Big, no matter where you are. Keep doing your thing.

Thank you, Makenzie Hurt, Ethan Albin and Zoe Casselman, for going on this journey alongside me – the Chronicle is losing an iconic group with us! Layout nights were something I looked forward to because of all of you. I loved learning little pieces about your lives and seeing who you all are as people. Keep in touch, please! I am only a text away.

Thank you, Frankie DiCalogero, you are one of the greatest friends I have ever had. The fact that we can call each other best friends is one of the most fulfilling things I have ever experienced in my life. To have someone as beloved as you in my corner isn’t something I take lightly; I thank whoever has power on this earth for you every day. Everyone in the world needs a Frankie in their life; I hope the Chronicle can create more dynamic duos like us for people in the future.

There are so many more people to thank, but I’m going to cut myself off here. Thank you to The Hofstra Chronicle. You made my life exponentially better year by year. Everything about this paper is magical. For any future Chronicle editors, cherish this time; it slips away from you faster than you’ll ever be prepared for. College is special, so build long-lasting relationships so you can be reminded of that magic in the future. You never know how something small may impact your life in such a grand way.