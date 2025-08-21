Superman returns to serve a purpose on screen and beyond

James Gunn, known for the “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy and “The Suicide Squad” (2021), made his return to the superhero genre with a new installment in the Detective Comics Universe (DCU): “Superman.” The movie has received critical acclaim, and I can confirm, even as a lifelong Marvel fan, it is absolutely worth all the praise it has received.

“Superman” was released on Tuesday, July 8, and it takes a completely different approach to the DCU, as Gunn drops us straight into the action rather than beginning with the familiar origin story. We meet Superman (David Corenswet) as he is already in the middle of battle against Lex Luther (Nicholas Hoult). Introducing us to the story with no background setup and immediate conflict is a bold storytelling choice that signals Gunn’s intention: that this film is not here to re-explain the origins of Superman, but rather it is here to move his story forward in a completely new direction.

In this version, Clark Kent has already been Superman for about three years. He is already in a relationship with Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), and she knows his secret identity. Though this lack of setup could be off putting to some fans, being dropped into a developed world adds a layer of emotional maturity and realism rarely seen in other superhero movies.

What also sets this film apart is its inclusion of other metahumans from the broader DCU. We see phenomenal appearances from Green Lantern, Hawkgirl and Mr. Terrific – these are heroes who, in previous Superman films, might have been saved for cameos or spin-offs. Instead, they are woven directly into the story’s fabric, adding layers to the worldbuilding and making the universe feel interconnected right from the start.

Even Supergirl was shown near the end of the film as a cameo appearance, and Krypto – Superman’s dog – also was a relevant and important part of the story, which is again unlike any Superman movie before. This approach isn’t just about teasing a larger universe but instead it fully embraces it. The presence of these characters reinforces that this Superman does not stand alone; he is part of something bigger. This is strikingly different from past films that focused solely on Clark’s isolated journey.

Beyond its unconventional framing, “Superman” is not just another superhero film: it carries a subtle and quiet yet pointed political edge. Superman is seen responding to global threats, and one of the most emotionally striking moments takes place during an attack on the fictional nation of Jahranpor. The scene draws undeniable parallels to real-world conflicts, and it is hard not to see echoes of current events. Watching a young boy raise the Superman flag in defiance while his nation is under threat of attack, followed by a crowd of others standing up to defend their homes, was a scene that moved me to tears. It is a moment of powerful symbolism, showing that the hope Superman represents is not abstract – it lives in the people he cares so deeply for.

This kind of storytelling is something rarely seen in modern superhero blockbusters. Having a massive franchise like DC Comics indirectly address such issues is not only daring but also deeply meaningful. And it does not feel forced either.

Superman’s identity as an immigrant has also sparked controversy. Some critics have labeled the film “woke” or overly “liberal,” reacting negatively to its emphasis on Superman as an outsider fighting for humanity. What many overlook, however, is that Superman has always been, quite literally, an alien from another planet. By definition, he is an immigrant. This portrayal doesn’t rewrite the character, it honors his truth. Still, the backlash has been loud, especially in conservative media. Outlets like Fox News have run segments attacking the film’s themes, mocking its immigrant framing and accusing it of pushing a liberal agenda. It is a stark reminder of how politically charged even a superhero story can become in today’s climate.

Gunn has delivered a Superman who feels both legendary and human, grounded in real emotion while still soaring to cinematic heights. Surrounded by a universe that is rich with complexity and purpose, this film is not just a reboot, but a reinvention. Walking out of the theater, even as someone loyal to Marvel Comics, I felt something I hadn’t in a long time, genuine excitement for where superhero films can go next. If this is the future of the DCU, it is a future worth believing in.