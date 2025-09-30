Call it a batch made in heaven! Cody Malone, a sophomore nursing major at Hofstra University, fell in love with baking at a young age. Where other kids picked up a sport or instrument, she gained a passion and drive for the culinary arts.

From cookies to cake pops and coffee cake to cheesecake bites, young Malone found a lot of enjoyment in baking, finding it essential to relieving her stress. However, she had little interest in keeping these treats to herself. This self-taught baker started baking cookies in elementary school for events such as holiday parties and end-of-year celebrations.

Growing up in a religiously oriented school, she designed Christmas cookies with crosses on them for her peers. Malone recalled a time in high school when she brought cookies to uplift her classmates’ spirits after an exam.

“I like seeing people enjoy what I bake,” Malone said. “That’s the best part.”

Her cookies became so well regarded that students were eager and willing to pay for them. As an aspiring young businesswoman, she took this opportunity to profit from her efforts. She began taking commissions for cookie requests in high school and has continued to foster and grow her business here at Hofstra.

Milk and Codies’ grand debut took place right in the heart of Hofstra in the Sondra and David S. Mack Student Center in the spring semesrer of her freshman year. Hofstra’s Intercultural Engagement and Inclusion Department (IEI) sent out an email for a business expo, reaching out to anyone who would be interested in tabling their product in the Student Center. Malone used this opportunity to foster a loyal customer base for her cookie business.

Hofstra’s IEI Department provided funding for Malone, and she set up shop selling cookies for $1.50 each. She sold two flavors: classic chocolate chip and chocolate chip Oreo. This event was an extremely successful marketing strategy for Malone. She was able to boost her sales through word of mouth with customers being able to purchase cookies easily and efficiently.

In addition to purchasing, some customers posted about her cookies on their Instagram stories. Malone expressed great joy and gratitude at seeing people appreciate and talk about her treats.

Last fall, Malone baked cookies and personally hand-delivered them to students at random, pushing herself outside of her comfort zone. Her kind efforts to give back to her community were greatly appreciated and further helped to create an admirable public image for the company.

Apart from in-person bake sales, Malone also participates in online orders, which are accessible through the order form on her Instagram: @milkandcodies. On her page, more information can be found about her business as well as future in-person sale dates. Her order form will be opening in October with orders available for pick up or delivery.

This year, Milk and Codies is back with fan-favorite flavors: chocolate chip and chocolate chip Oreo, as well as a brand new seasonal flavor: pumpkin spice. Along with selling individual cookies for $1.50, Malone offers the purchase of a dozen cookies or a container of cookie dough, both of which sell for $15. These cookies are nut allergy friendly, and gluten free options are currently being explored for the future, per request.

Between balancing classes and clubs, Malone intends to continue the growth of her cookie business. She hopes to collaborate with several different clubs on campus, catering for their meetings and events.

Apart from her nursing career, she hopes to one day open a cafe where she can share her love of baked goods with an even broader audience. Malone’s homemade cookies are delectable, cost efficient and made with real ingredients. Most importantly, her cookies are made with hard work and determination.

On average, she spends around four to seven hours on labor, between making the dough, baking, packaging and cleaning, all on school nights.

This smart cookie’s dedication to her craft is truly admirable. The next time you are in the mood for something sweet, support local with Milk and Codies.