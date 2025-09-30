Hofstra in Rome: Journalism Abroad

When I first applied to Hofstra University, my goal was to participate in at least one study abroad program offered. During my freshman year, I discovered the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication’s “Hofstra in Rome” program.

As someone who enjoys travelling to new places and experiencing new cultures, Italy has always been a dream destination for me. When I learned there was an Italian study abroad program offered as a way to receive journalism credit, I felt like it was meant to be.

I first reached out to the director of the Hofstra in Rome program, Randy Hillebrand, in January of last year. Hillebrand gave me information about the program and told me I should start seriously saving money as soon as possible.

A few months later, Hillebrand informed me that there was an open slot for the 2024 Hofstra in Rome program. Again, it felt like fate, but I knew I didn’t have the funds to attend so soon. I decided at that moment that I would start saving up all my money to put towards the 2025 Hofstra in Rome program.

Last summer, I was determined to save as much as I could. Working five different positions between two jobs, I saved at least 80% of every paycheck to put towards the study abroad program. I knew that if I stayed determined for a few months, I would be able to live out my dream of traveling to Italy.

During the school year, I couldn’t to work due to the demanding schedule of my double major in journalism and dance. Despite this, I continued to complete small remote jobs and sell my hand-made jewelry to continue my savings.

By March, I paid my deposit for the trip, registered for the course and began preparing for the trip. At that point, I had made strides in my savings, but I still needed a little more financial support to be sure I could travel with financial security.

I decided to apply to the Bibi ‘80 Endowed Scholarship for Study Abroad. I submitted my application as soon as I could for consideration and, to my pleasant surprise, I received an email informing me that I was the recipient of this year’s scholarship for the Hofstra in Rome program.

In addition to my scholarship, I received an email from the Herbert School that I was being rewarded a sponsorship intended for my study abroad program. The amount rewarded to me between the sponsorship and scholarship was the exact amount I needed to confirm I would be financially secure for my trip.

Finally, in May of this year, I put down the full payment for the trip. The sense of accomplishment I felt after months of working and saving was surreal.

Along with myself, 12 other participating students stayed in Rome for just over three weeks. My experience studying abroad for journalism was more than I could have ever imagined. Not only was I able to finally visit my dream destination, but I was also pursuing my passion.

While staying in Rome, we were tasked with creating a total of nine multimedia stories in groups and producing three stories per group. The process of developing multimedia stories in a group, as opposed to alone, was a new experience for me. My group and I divided our tasks for each story based on our personal strengths, which made the entire process very efficient.

Within my group, I pitched story ideas, created interview questions, took photos, co-wrote the stories, copy edited and added story elements into Shorthand. With my current interest in journalism being in print, it was exciting to expand my experience with multimedia elements to strengthen each story.

Being able to further my journalistic skills in Italy revealed to me that the career opportunities as a journalist are endless. Combining my passion for journalism with my love for travel opened my mind to the possibility of pursuing a career abroad.

This study abroad program was truly a life changing experience for me on a personal and educational level. The memories created, experiences lived and connections made with new people during this trip will forever resonate with me.