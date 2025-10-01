Alex Warren wins best new artist at the 2025 VMAs

Alex Warren’s journey as a performer has truly been an inspiring one. Getting his start as a member of the “Hype House,” Warren shot into internet fame at a young age after filming videos for the social media platform TikTok. Before his time in the Hype House, he struggled with homelessness.

Warren has been vocal over the years about his relationship with his parents, his mother’s struggle with alcohol and the abuse he has endured, which eventually led to her kicking him out at the age of 18. In 2021, Warren’s mother passed away.

That same year Warren released his first song, which he dedicated to his late father – who died when he was a child – titled “One More I Love You.” The song detailed the intense grief and regret he felt after his father’s death.

In 2024, Warren rose to fame again after the release of his song “Save You a Seat,” which was once again dedicated to his parents, describing the feeling of not having them on his wedding day. The song shot to No. 11 on the Billboard Charts and began trending on TikTok.

A few months later, Warren released the song “Burning Down,” which pushed him further into internet fame along with rumors that the song was about a falling out with former Hype House members.

Warren’s debut album, “You’ll be Alright, Kid,” was only released in July, and already has over 185 million streams on Spotify. His song “Ordinary” earned him two Video Music Award (VMA) nominations: Song of the Year and Best Pop. “Ordinary” tells the story of his relationship with his wife, Kouvr Annon, and how she stuck with him through the hardest moments of his life.

Another one of his songs, “Eternity,” stuck with listeners because of its message on grief and going through life without the ones you’ve lost.

Warren’s songs have had a strong impact on listeners because of his ability to talk about love and loss in a relatable way. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Warren talks about his process and inspiration for writing songs, stating, “It’s such a strange idea to think that I had to lose the two most important people in my life to be able to achieve the success I always thought I wanted.”

After winning the VMA for Best New Artist, Warren was in disbelief, thinking it would have gone to a different artist.

“I truly did not … Thank you so much,” Warren said after winning his award. “What the? I was totally ready for Sombr to win.”

“I don’t even know what to say to you right now,” he added. “I don’t know; this is amazing. Thank you so much!”

Though he did not expect a win, the award was anticipated by many fans on social media before it was even announced.

Warren’s “Cheaper Than Therapy Tour” is currently on its final stretch in North America and has garnered thousands of fans from all over the country. His performances have been exceptionally well received by both critics and fans, increasing his fame and popularity to record heights. Fans have also taken to social media, commenting their love and support for Warren.

His tour attendance, award nominations and win are truly a testament to his growing fan base and popularity. It has all proven the mark Warren made on the music industry, which has been extraordinary.