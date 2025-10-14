Chron Cooks: Le polpette di Nonna

As a kid, I remember being able to taste the difference between my grandma’s meatballs and anyone else’s meatballs. I still can to this day and I get upset when I’m not eating one of my grandma’s homemade meatballs – they’re filled with Sunday dinner nostalgia. I often want to make a pot of sauce and cook those meatballs on a rainy day but it can be hard to create an exact replica when my grandma is home in Florida. Here is the recipe I tend to follow when I’m craving an Italian treat:

Ingredients:

2 pounds of ground beef

4 eggs

6 hamburgers buns, soaked in water

8 ounces of parmesan cheese

A few parsley leaves (to taste)

2 cloves of garlic

Pinch of salt

Pinch of black pepper

Instructions:

1.) Preheat the oven to 400 Degrees F and grease a baking sheet.

2.) In a large bowl, combine ground beef, eggs, hamburger buns, parmesan cheese, parsley, garlic, salt and black pepper.

3.) Use a medium cookie scoop to form 1 ½ inch meatballs. Place each ball on the greased baking sheet.

4.) Bake until there is no pink inside each meatball (around 18 to 20 minutes).

5.) Place the cooked meatballs in a pot of hot sauce to absorb flavor. After a few hours, serve over pasta or on their own.