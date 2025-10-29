‘Peacemaker’ ventures into the future of the DCU

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Season 2 of “Peacemaker” premiered on Aug. 21, 2025, with eight weekly episodes releasing on Thursdays. We see Chris Smith (Peacemaker), played by John Cena, endure an emotional self-identity journey and set the stage for what’s next in the DC Universe (DCU). Personally, I adored the more sentimental leaning season, but some audiences felt it left more to be desired.

The first season was heavily praised for being one of the best new generation comic book adaptations and for its ability to make underrated DC characters more prominent. Fans wanted another quirky and action-packed season but instead felt that it was too short and rushed to set up the future of the DCU rather than wrap up Peacemaker’s story correctly.

The second season’s main plot point had to do with an interdimensional portal that lies in Chris’ possession. In one specific reality, all of Chris’ highest fantasies exist: his father and brother are alive, he is treated like a true hero and he has a relationship with Emilia Harcourt. These topics are something Chris constantly struggles to make peace with in his own reality, so it is no surprise when he soon becomes addicted to filling his own shoes in the alternate dimension.

Viewers get a much more emotionally rich and vulnerable look into Peacemaker this season. We see him in a deep depression while being hunted by Rick Flag Sr. His already bruised ego gets more hurt after a failed interview for The Justice Gang. His reality is constantly crumbling around him.

A prominent theme throughout the season is a battle between Chris and self-forgiveness. Chris believes everything is better off without him. He selfishly runs away from his problems, leaving the 11th Street kids behind, with only a letter to explain his official absence into the new dimension, Earth X.

Cena has certainly earned his acting praise this season. He executes Chris’ depressive tendencies, need for validation and trauma perfectly.

“I really think his performance throughout season two is something just wonderful to behold, and people are going to be completely taken aback from it,” said creator James Gunn via Threads.

Another notable acting highlight comes from Danielle Brooks who, in my opinion, serves as this season’s heart as her character, Leota Adebayo. She grounds Chris constantly, and in an emotional scene in the finale, tells him how loved he is and that if he learns to confide in himself more, he will not feel like such a burden.

During Chris’ time in Earth X, Flag involves himself with Lex Luthor, using his geniuses to track Peacemaker down. Audiences thought this partnership with Luthor felt tacky and was a rushed way to make Flag a larger antagonist. Though the Luthor cameo was thrilling, it focused on setting up the DCU rather than ending the season properly.

The finale had long-awaited joyous moments for Chris, including becoming a part of Checkmate, entering a relationship with Emilia and accepting his past sins. Unfortunately, it did not last long before Peacemaker was captured by Flag again and put into a dimension called Salvation. It seems this will be a core issue throughout the rest of the DCU and will probably be addressed in the next confirmed Superman movie, “Man of Tomorrow,” which is slated to release on July 9, 2027.

Although fans have expressed their dislike for the season’s conclusion, “Peacemaker” still came a long way. There were things that could have been improved upon – like the episode runtimes and filler moments – but there were still emotionally pivotal moments that were essential to the characters “Peacemaker” has made us love and root for. It is clear Gunn has a new take for this cinematic universe, and only time will tell if he made the right choices.