Rock band Geese gains traction

The band Geese has recently experienced a significant surge in both popularity and acclaim. Their most recent album, “Getting Killed,” has been receiving attention across all social media platforms, with many calling it one of the best albums of the year.

Having heard the album myself, I agree with most Geese listeners. The band shares a very fun and energetic feeling through their music that is nothing less than infectious. Its members are Cameron Winter (lead vocalist/guitarist), Emily Green (guitarist), Dominic DiGesu (bassist) and Max Bassin (drummer). Their natural chemistry is nothing short of magical. Seeing as they have all known each other since high school, that comes as no surprise.

Starting in 2016, the band formed and began recording music in the basement of Bassin’s house. Since then, they have reached stardom in close to a decade. Their growing popularity can be partly attributed to Winter, who releases solo music apart from the band. He put out his debut solo album in December of last year, titled “Heavy Metal,” which changed everything.

Winter’s solo album was met with widespread acclaim, drawing a large amount of attention to himself and, in turn, to Geese. Because of this, a large part of the band’s fanbase is more than likely fans of his solo work. Although Winter did contribute to the growing fanbase of Geese, I believe that the band could have eventually reached the popularity that it has now on its own.

On Sept. 27, Geese threw a free concert in their hometown of Greenpoint, Brooklyn, at Banker’s Anchor, and I attended the show with my friend. The entire area was completely packed, and even the street had been blocked off, further showing how popular the band is becoming.

There is little-to-no difference in sound between the band’s live and studio versions of their songs. However, the live performance exuded an energy that got the crowd moshing multiple times throughout the nearly 50-minute concert.

Seeing Geese up close made me realize that they were just like me: kids who love music and enjoy what they are doing. It was a beautiful thing to experience. They talked and laughed with the crowd and created a safe space of musical content for the entire duration of the concert.

Their growing popularity has propelled them to television. On Thursday, Oct. 2, they appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to perform their song “Taxes” from their new album. They are only furthering their chances on becoming one of the best current rock bands in the world.