Personal Essay: How college changed my relationship with dance

When I was applying to colleges as a high school senior, I decided to list journalism as my major for every school I was interested in.

After excelling in dance for four years at Talent Unlimited High School in Manhattan, New York, I wanted to pursue a new passion of mine in college. While dance had always been an anchor in my life, I had lost the spark I once had for the art form.

I knew I didn’t want to cut dance out of my life completely, so I applied to schools that offered it as a minor or extracurricular option. In my mind, dance wasn’t something I wanted to pursue as a career for financial reasons, but it was still something I was interested in keeping in my life.

After touring the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication (LHSC) at Hofstra University, I knew I wanted to be a Hofstra student. During the tour, I visited the dance studio that used to be on the second floor of LHSC, and I instantly fell in love.

There, I was greeted by dance majors who convinced me that double-majoring would be a great option. While I was initially hesitant due to the course load that comes with two majors, I decided to add the dance major after hearing it wouldn’t change my graduation year.

As a freshman, I found the college transition slightly intimidating. While I was eager and ready to begin this new chapter of my life, being in a completely new environment was an adjustment. Among all the nerves of starting college, I quickly realized that dance was the one familiar thing I had in this transitional time. I found myself feeling grounded and safe in my dance classes.

My sophomore year was highly transformative for me. In the fall, I performed in my first faculty show in a piece titled “Along the Riverbank” by Rachel List. Being a part of this piece taught me something crucial that was missing in my prior performance experiences. Through this performance, I learned how to breathe and be present while moving. The rehearsal and performance process of this piece helped me in developing my artistry.

In addition to performance, I took a teaching methods class in the fall and a choreography class in the spring. Coming into college as a dance major, I never saw myself teaching or choreographing in the future. After taking these classes, I am now highly interested in teaching dance in some capacity post-graduation and I even choreographed a small group piece titled “The Thread that Sings.” The dance courses I’ve taken have taught me to push myself out of my comfort zone and try new aspects of dance.

Throughout each semester, I found myself falling more in love with dance. The art form I had practiced my entire life now takes on new meanings and depths I didn’t know existed. From taking dance history and dance appreciation classes to choreography and teaching methods, I began to learn about and appreciate dance on a deeper level.

Now in my third year at Hofstra, I am as confident as ever in my decision to add dance as a major. I am a completely changed dancer, artist and individual from the timid 17-year-old who was hesitant to dance in college. The students and faculty I’ve connected with, performances I’ve participated in and classes I’ve taken have completely altered my perspective on dance and my personal relationship with the art form.

I’m continuing to learn and grow as an artist every day and find new ways to push myself past my limits. With my newfound relationship with dance, I have learned new levels of perseverance, dedication and hard work, and have rediscovered my passion for movement. Dance continues to be an outlet for me to express myself and free my mind of day-to-day worries.

Pursuing my career in dance and journalism simultaneously has taught me to always hold onto the things I’m passionate about and never to limit myself to one path. The opportunities are endless when you genuinely love what you do.