Profile: Jensen Ackles

Whether you know him from hunting supernatural beings or taking on supes like Homelander, Jensen Ackles has almost certainly appeared on your screen before. The now 47-year-old actor has held many notable roles throughout his career, including the voice of Red Hood in “Batman: Under the Red Hood.” Yet, despite having a resume as impressive as some of the greatest modern actors, he doesn’t get brought up as much as he should.

Ackles, a Dallas, Texas native, first started out as a model at the early age of 4, appearing in ads for RadioShack, Walmart and Nabisco. In high school, he participated in the school’s theatrical program, in addition to playing varsity for both baseball and lacrosse. Ackles’s father, Alan Ackles, is an actor and Ackles’s older brother, Joshua Ackles, is a director and writer. It is clear that his family’s background played a large role in influencing his early interest in acting.

Ackles briefly went to Texas Tech University, where he pursued a degree in sports medicine, before deciding to instead pursue acting in Los Angeles. At 19-years-old, he booked the role of Eric Brady in the hit television (TV) show, “Days of our Lives.” It made him popular with daytime television audiences, and he even won a Soap Opera Digest Award for Best Male Newcomer for the role.

The role that changed his life came in 2005, when he was cast as Dean Winchester for the hit TV show, “Supernatural.” The show became loved worldwide and earned a dedicated fanbase that’s still growing strong. Though the show’s creator, Eric Kripke, claimed it was only supposed to last five seasons, the show went on to have 15.

Other roles Ackles is known for are Priestly in “Ten Inch Hero,” Tom Hanniger in “My Bloody Valentine” and Jason Teague in Season 4 of “Smallville.” Ackles auditioned for the role of Clark Kent himself in 2001 but lost the role to Tom Welling. I guess everything happens for a reason!

Another career defining role for Ackles is the arrogant and proud Soldier Boy in the “The Boys.” He was introduced in Season 3 of the show, broadcasting his talent to new audiences. That season has become a fan favorite, with Ackles’ character being one of the season’s highlights. He also made a small cameo as Soldier Boy in Episode 6 of Season 1 of “Gen V,” a spin-off to “The Boys.” Ackles will return to play Soldier Boy in another spin-off titled “Vought Rising.”

Ackles also likes to work behind the camera, having worked as a director and producer. He was an executive producer to “Supernatural’s” spin-off, “The Winchesters,” and directed a few episodes of “Supernatural.”

“It was a little bit like the first time I did it – just a little hesitant on a few things – but really, once I started rolling it was like riding a bike,” Ackles told “Variety” when speaking about directing an episode on “Supernatural’s” last season.

He also directed an episode of “Walker,” a TV series lead by actor, Jared Padalecki – who co-starred with Ackles for 15 years on “Supernatural.” In fact, Ackles and Padalecki grew an unbreakable connection working together. They still do yearly conventions for the show together where their brotherly bond is still evident.

A man of many talents, Ackles is also a musician. He released his debut album, “Sounds of Someday,” in 2018 and has since collaborated with musician Steve Carlson to form the band “Radio Company.” He has received praise for his musical endeavors and his husky voice.

With such a stacked list of talent, Ackles deserves more praise. We are lucky that he will grace our screens for many years to come.