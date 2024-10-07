A lookback at forgotten 1960s hits

Do you have TikTok? How about Instagram Reels or even YouTube Shorts? If so, you are probably familiar with audio dubbing over a video. It’s a great way to spice up content without dialogue and entice the audience with a catchy verse or two. However, many who have come across this form of content are guilty of only knowing a verse or two from the added song.

No matter your age, trendy songs from the 1960s to the 2010s are all the rage, and there’s a certain familiarity that comes with listening to music from the older generations that can be refreshing to listen to.

Taking a step further, there is a deeper meaning behind many of the popular songs from these decades. In particular, the 1960s was a very trying time with a lot happening in the world. So, these songs often reflect significant historical and cultural events. With this six-part series, we will highlight the top songs from each generation found on these apps to help you understand the history behind them. This segment dives into six hits from the 1960s:

1. Starting off with arguably one of the most influential artists of his time, Bob Dylan’s 1964 “The Times They Are A-Changin’” challenges the decade’s widely accepted beliefs of racism, sexism and injustice. He sought to inspire a sense of togetherness through his music.

2. We all know the verse, “Hello darkness, my old friend / I’ve come to talk with you again,” but what does it represent? Paul Simon’s “The Sound of Silence” reflects the feeling of loneliness during the Vietnam War, highlighting the isolation felt by many at the time.

3. Next up is “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong. This simple yet profound song appreciates the beauty of life even during difficult times. Armstrong celebrates the small, precious moments that can still bring wonder, no matter how rocky the circumstances.

4. One of the most recognized Beatles songs is “Hey Jude” and for good reason. John Lennon’s melancholy tone perfectly captures the emotion of empathy towards an individual, much like how he dedicated this song to his son while his parents underwent a divorce. The prevailing message of the song is that in the end, everything will be okay.

5. The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter” may seem like a typical rock song, but the true meaning addresses the harsh reality of war, particularly the Vietnam War. The lyric, “Just a shot away” refers to the constant threat of death.

6. Phil Ochs, writer of the well-known song “The War is Over,” was a staunch opponent of war. This anti-war anthem reflects his feelings on the tragedies of war, especially the Vietnam War, and the civil rights struggles. Ochs used his music to protest violence and advocate for peace.