Remembering a legend: James Earl Jones

“Field of Dreams,” “The Lion King,” “Star Wars” and CNN – what do these four pieces of media have in common? If you said the voice and acting of James Earl Jones, you would be correct.

On Monday, Sept. 9, the world bid farewell to this beloved performer and voice actor. Jones died at the age of 93-years-old “surrounded by his loved ones,” said his agent.

At an early age, Jones was not the talkative or theatrical type. Born in Mississippi in 1931, Jones’ family moved to Michigan when he was 5-years-old. Due to this monumental change in his life, Jones developed a stutter that affected his communication and confidence.

“I went mute from the age of 8 to 14,” he explained in an interview with CNN. Luckily, one of his high school teachers discovered that Jones liked to write poetry and encouraged Jones to present his work aloud to his classmates. Jones remarked that, while he was reading out his poem, he didn’t stutter. From then on, his words would captivate audiences for decades.

After studying drama at the University of Michigan, Jones moved to New York in 1957 and fell in love with the stage. Some of his notable performances included “The Great White Hope” in 1967 and “Fences” in 1987 – both of which earned him Tony awards.

To some, Jones is best known as Mufasa – the loving and protective father to Simba in Disney’s 1994 animated film “The Lion King.” Others need only say the phrase “Star Wars” to evoke his famous line that is collectively held in the memory of millions: “No, I am your father!” Jones’ work with Disney was so beloved that he was also the voice of Mufasa in the 2019 live-action remake of “The Lion King.” Before his cinematic success, Jones made it big on stage as a Broadway actor.

Once Jones switched gears to television and film, he starred in an adaptation of “The Great White Hope” in 1970. His performance earned him an Academy Award nomination, making him the second African American man, after Sidney Poitier, to be nominated. Jones’s first role on the screen, however, was reflective of an earlier time in his life.

Before making it to Broadway, Jones was an army ranger. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Jones received military training in the summer of 1953 in Fort Benning, Georgia. It is ironic that his film debut saw Jones playing a U.S. Air Force bomber in the 1964 film “Dr. Strangelove.”

Since his debut, Jones’ presence in film and television was steady and prosperous. Among others, his appearances in “Coming to America,” “The Sandlot” and “Field of Dreams” remain memorable even today. Kevin Costner, the director of “Field of Dreams” remarked on Instagram that the film “wouldn’t be the same with anyone else in [Jones’] role,” noting his exemplary presence on screen.

By the end of Jones’ career, he was highly awarded, with honors including three Tonys, two Emmys, a Grammy and a Golden Globe. Despite a diagnosis of diabetes back in 2016, Jones continued to act until 2022. According to IMDb, he voiced Darth Vader for the final time in the Disney+ mini-series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” The world of performance and film will never forget Jones’ legacy.