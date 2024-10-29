‘Terrifier 3’ is not for the weak

It’s difficult to put into words how insane the third installment of the “Terrifier” franchise is. The film has dominated the box office, becoming the highest grossing non-rated movie in film history, according to a tweet from writer and director Damien Leone.

The “Terrifier” franchise has quickly rejuvenated the up-and-down slasher-film industry. The series has rapidly grown, accumulating bigger budgets and a huge following after the release of “Terrifier 2.” The sequel did impressive numbers at the box office, grossing almost $16 million with just a $250,000 budget.

Its overtly bloody nature, subtle comedic elements and the introduction of characters that would become new staples of the series truly made an everlasting impression on horror fans.

The series’ heroine, Sienna Shaw (Laura LaVera), her brother Jonathan Shaw (Elliot Fullam) and the tantalizing serial killer, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), all returned for the newest installment.

If nothing else, “Terrifier 3” has cemented Art the Clown as a modern-day slasher movie icon. The silent but sadistic clown will stop at nothing to see his lust for blood satiated, which always results in killing someone brutally. Whether it’s with a chainsaw, gun or even live rats, Art the Clown will slice and dice through his victims.

Sienna is this franchise’s Sidney Prescott. She plays the role of the strong and cunning “final girl” who scrapes her way to survival. With the film being set five years after the events of her first time surviving Art the Clown, LaVera required an even deeper performance to show her inescapable fear that her trauma from the first movie will be relived. LaVera’s development as an actress is definitely something to look out for, as a new scream queen may be on the horizon.

The development of Jonathan’s character takes a different approach from Sienna’s in how he has dealt with the events of the second film. He is now in college and wants to move on, claiming that Art the Clown is dead and that he cannot be out seeking revenge. Even though he does eventually realize danger is coming once again, he fails to even get the chance at defeating Art the Clown by his sister’s side.

One of the more fascinating aspects of “Terrifier 3” was that the film is set during Christmas, despite its October release date. The first two installments took place during Halloween. The festive elements give way for Art the Clown to reach back into his humorous mannerisms. Dressing up as Santa Claus and toying with presents under the tree are among the holiday traditions he participates in.

The visuals of “Terrifier 3” are stunning. Every death scene leaves you with a pit in your stomach and makes you feel like you shouldn’t be allowed to watch what’s on screen.

Despite the positive reception, some international responses have not followed suit. France’s Classification Committee banned viewers under 18 from seeing the film, making “Terrifier 3” the first film to earn this distinction since “Saw III.” There were also reports of audience members vomiting, passing out and leaving the theaters after the opening scene.

If you enjoy these intense and violent slashers, don’t fret, as Leone confirmed in September that “Terrifier 4” is in development.

Get ready to cover your eyes (or not) once again.