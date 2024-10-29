Celebrating 20 years of ‘Saw’

“Saw” was released in 2004 and has turned out nine sequels over the past 20 years with an 11th installment on the way in 2025. The franchise features its signature villain, Jigsaw, also known as John Kramer, and his murderous traps. Jigsaw, a cancer patient with limited time left, views these “games” as rehabilitation for people to appreciate the life they have. He does not consider himself a murderer and explicitly states “killing is distasteful” in “Saw V.” Jigsaw offers people a chance at survival; those who die do so by their own choices, while those who survive are supposedly instantly rehabilitated.

To celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary, “Saw UNRATED” was released in theaters for the first time. Before the film starts, a message plays from Jigsaw’s actor, Tobin Bell. Bell has appeared in every “Saw” movie, despite his character dying in “Saw III,” and will return for the 11th film. Sitting next to franchise icon Billy the Puppet, he acknowledges the fans of the franchise and thanks them for their continued support over the past two decades, allowing him to refine his performances as John Kramer.

Despite it kicking off many torture and gore-filled sequels, the first installment does not depict any cringe-worthy torture; it is primarily a thriller. In the original film’s unrated version, more blood and gore is expected, but according to IMDb, the uncut film is a mere eight seconds longer than the original. It needed to be trimmed to gain an R-rating for its theatrical release. There are subtle differences between the two versions that are not easy to spot because they are extensions of pre-existing scenes rather than newly added material.

One minor difference is identified upon discovering a victim who died in a trap. In the unrated version, numerous close-ups of his wounds and cuts are shown all across his body, amplifying Jigsaw’s merciless cruelty. There is also an extended scene that features the victim attempting to beat the trap. In the regular version, the only closeup shown is his wounded hand, which downplays the trap’s severity.

The only other notable distinction that features more gore is the extension of a scene where a victim digs through her cellmate’s intestines for a key. Although this moment is present in the original, it appears only briefly. The longer sequence is more effective and immerses the audience in the grossness of the scene.

The theatrical release features one scene not included in the unrated version. The two main characters, Lawrence and Adam, share their last words together after being chained to a bathroom for six hours in Jigsaw’s trap. After Lawrence saws his foot off and is crawling away to get help, Adam asks if they are going to be okay, and Lawrence responds, “I wouldn’t lie to you.” Unfortunately for Adam, Jigsaw left him to die, still chained up to the bathroom, while Lawrence got away and ultimately survived.

Despite the lack of additional gore that was anticipated in the unrated cut, “Saw” remains one of the greatest horror movies of all time. The slow buildup of the now iconic theme music, “Hello Zepp,” towards the end is unmatched. The screams from one of the main characters heard throughout the credits are still effective and chilling. If you have not experienced “Saw” on the big screen, now is the time.