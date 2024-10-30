Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Chron Cooks ft Hannah Mudry: Apple crisp

Hannah Mudry, Staff WriterOctober 30, 2024
Hannah Mudry / The Hofstra Chronicle

As the calendar reaches the fall months and the countdown to the holidays begins, finding a sweet treat to bring to parties becomes essential. The perfect fall treat may just be an apple crisp.

Ingredients:

For the filling:
6 apples (preferably Golden Delicious), peeled and cubed
½ a lemon, juiced
2 tbsp granulated sugar
¾ tsp of cinnamon

For the topping:
¾ cup old fashioned oats
1 cup brown sugar
¾ cup all-purpose flour
½ cup butter, chilled and cubed

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350º F and grease an 8-inch or 9-inch square baking dish.
2. In a medium-sized bowl, combine apples, lemon juice, granulated sugar and cinnamon.
3. Add the apple mixture to the baking pan and set aside.
4. In a separate bowl, combine oats, brown sugar, flour and butter. Since the butter is chilled, it is easier to combine ingredients using a fork, or even by hand, to thoroughly blend all of the ingredients and create coarse crumbs.
5. Spread the oat topping completely over the apple mixture in the baking dish.
6. Bake for 40 minutes, or until the top is golden brown.
7. Serve by itself or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and enjoy!

Hannah Mudry / The Hofstra Chronicle
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$150
$850
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Features
Icebreakers: Halloweekend
Chron Critiques: Boycat
This Hofstra Life: Jack Brunault
This Hofstra Life: Andrea Nadler
Icebreakers: Which character do you best relate to?
Poem: Sunburn
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$150
$850
Contributed
Our Goal