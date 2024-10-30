Chron Cooks ft Hannah Mudry: Apple crisp

As the calendar reaches the fall months and the countdown to the holidays begins, finding a sweet treat to bring to parties becomes essential. The perfect fall treat may just be an apple crisp.

Ingredients:

For the filling:

6 apples (preferably Golden Delicious), peeled and cubed

½ a lemon, juiced

2 tbsp granulated sugar

¾ tsp of cinnamon

For the topping:

¾ cup old fashioned oats

1 cup brown sugar

¾ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup butter, chilled and cubed

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350º F and grease an 8-inch or 9-inch square baking dish.

2. In a medium-sized bowl, combine apples, lemon juice, granulated sugar and cinnamon.

3. Add the apple mixture to the baking pan and set aside.

4. In a separate bowl, combine oats, brown sugar, flour and butter. Since the butter is chilled, it is easier to combine ingredients using a fork, or even by hand, to thoroughly blend all of the ingredients and create coarse crumbs.

5. Spread the oat topping completely over the apple mixture in the baking dish.

6. Bake for 40 minutes, or until the top is golden brown.

7. Serve by itself or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and enjoy!