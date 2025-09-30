Hosted by the Hofstra Student Government Association in conjunction with the Office of Intercultural Engagement, Rep Your Flag Day presented the various multicultural and LGBTQ+ student organizations with the opportunity to showcase their identities. Full of food, games and giveaways, students had chance to meet and mingle with organizations that represent them.
Food, fun and flags
Multicultural student organizations unite for a day to show off their identities
Kumba Jagne, Christine Acuna, Tim Daly, Kat Powers, Sean Strohofer, and Joe Orovitz • September 30, 2025
