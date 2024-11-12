Nothing’s funny about ‘Smile 2’

The sequel to the 2022 horror film “Smile” exceeded expectations and even established itself as the better of the two installments. The film stars Naomi Scott as Skye Riley, a Grammy-winning pop star preparing for her big comeback after battling substance abuse and surviving a car crash that killed her boyfriend, actor Paul Hudson.

“Smile 2” would not be what it is without Scott. She is a powerhouse on screen, truly capturing the experience of demonic possession that has taken hold of her character. One of the main differences between this film and the first is that “Smile 2” is filled with more twists and turns. While some may argue that there are too many, there is no doubt that the script keeps audiences on their toes. Along with its jump scares, the film’s psychological depth adds to the plot.

Another big positive is the creative execution of the kills. Those scenes were graphic, startling and unique, marking an improvement from the first film. For instance, Riley’s demonic possession appears to kill her mother, but in a stunning twist, Riley herself realizes she was the one who ended her mom’s life. That moment marks a turning point, making the final 20 minutes even more exhilarating. In the final scene, it is revealed that Riley hallucinated her mother’s death and that her mother is still alive. However, Riley then undergoes a final demonic possession and ends her own life in front of a packed crowd at the first show of her comeback tour.

Another significant element is Riley’s relationship with her estranged best friend, Gemma. Throughout the film, Riley seems to reconnect with Gemma, calling her for help and reconciliation. Although Gemma initially appears to be Riley’s ally, it’s later revealed that Riley imagined the entire encounter and Gemma never actually reentered her life. Her preoccupied mind also leads her into a false sense of security with Morris, someone she sees as her savior and the one to end the “Smile Entity” once and for all. Sadly, this is not the case.

There were countless scenes that made the viewer’s skin crawl, largely due to the cast’s compelling theatrics. One standout moment is when two hordes of demonic, smiling foes slowly approach Riley as she tries to escape her home. The scene is not only expertly choreographed but also crucial in showing how deeply Riley has been affected by the brainwashing. The original “Smile” gave this sequel a tough act to follow, but “Smile 2” delivers. Besides some pacing issues, there is little to critique.It remains to be seen if this franchise will continue, but with the film’s ongoing box office success and positive reviews, it would be surprising if writer and director Parker Finn did not develop another fresh story for the big screen. Since its release on Oct. 18, “Smile 2” has grossed over $123 million worldwide against a $28 million budget. The film is certified fresh with an impressive 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.