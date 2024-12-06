Preview: Pride take on St. Joseph’s and Norfolk State

After a trip to the Bahamas over Thanksgiving weekend, the Hofstra University men’s basketball team returns to Long Island to face off against St. Joseph’s University, New York – Long Island on Friday, Dec. 6, and then head back on the road to face Norfolk State University on Monday, Dec. 9.

The Pride are coming off a 2-1 stretch at the Baha Mar Hoops: Nassau Championship. They defeated Rice University 68-63 in overtime, lost a tight game with Tarleton State University 61-59 and won against a strong Arkansas State University 68-66.

Michael Graham recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds and put up the game winning buzzer-beater in the win over the Red Wolves.

Cruz Davis stood out in the tournament, scoring 22 points against Rice. Davis continued to strike against Arkansas State, where he put up a career-high 24-point game. His dominant performance earned him Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Player of the Week.

Hofstra shot 48.1% from the field against the Red Wolves, an improvement from their 44.9% shooting in their loss to Tarleton State.

The Pride enter the game against the Golden Eagles with a 6-3 record and look to stay unbeaten at home.

The Golden Eagles have had a rocky start to the season, going 1-6, only defeating State University of New York Brockport. St. Joseph’s fell to Lehman College in a close 67-62 battle on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The Golden Eagles struggled to shoot from the field, shooting 38.7%, however, top scorer in the game, Kenny Rodriguez, recorded 12 points.

Last season marked the team’s first-ever meeting. During the game, the Pride dominated, dropping 101 points to St. Joseph’s 48. The Pride were sharp on the court, shooting 53.2% from the field.

None of the Pride’s starting five from last season returned for this matchup, however, Silas Sunday put up eight points and seven rebounds in last season’s game off the bench.

Tipoff against St. Joseph’s is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. Fans can watch the game on Flo Sports or tune in to 88.7 FM WRHU for a radio broadcast.

The Pride are also slated to play Norfolk State on Monday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. The Spartans sit at 6-3 on the season coming into the game, coming off a 77-66 victory over Stony Brook University on Sunday, Dec. 1. The Spartans’ lead scorer in the game, Brian Moore Jr., dropped 18 points, helping to improve Norfolk’s field goal percentage to 51.9% on the game.

In last season’s matchup between the two teams, the Pride took the game in the second half, outscoring the Spartans 43-26 in the second half, after trailing by one point at halftime. Hofstra’s defensive effort pushed them past Norfolk, scoring 21 points off turnovers.

Going into the game, Hofstra is undefeated against Norfolk across their two meetings.

The game will be played at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia. Fans can tune into the action on 88.7 FM WRHU.

Photo courtesy of Ethan Albin