Pride sweep Towson with Senior Day win

A career-best pitching performance from Jackson Bauer and a two-RBI go-ahead single from Micheal Brown helped propel the Hofstra University baseball team to a thrilling 4-3 win and series sweep against Towson University on Sunday, May 11, during Senior Day. The victory marks the Pride’s first series sweep since they beat Iona University on Feb. 23, and moved the Pride to 7-17 in Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) play.

Bauer pitched a career-high 8.1 innings on the bump for the Pride, earning his fourth win of the season. He allowed just three earned runs on four hits and struck out seven Towson hitters.

“[Bauer] was outstanding,” said Hofstra head coach Frank Catalanotto. “That first inning he made a couple of bad pitches and they got that 2-0 lead, but after that he settled down and pitched great – the best he has all year.”

Freshman Nick Gallello was a sparkplug in the nine hole, first bringing home the tying run in the fifth inning on an RBI groundout and then coming through in the eighth, leading off the inning with a single to start Hofstra’s game-winning rally.

Brown also had a great day at the plate with three hits, including the go-ahead two-RBI single in the eighth inning.

“We have confidence when [Brown is] up there,” Catalanotto said. “Last week he was really swinging the bat well in practice and he’s carried it over into the game.”

The Pride honored their seven graduating seniors in the pregame Senior Day ceremony. Brian Hart, Danny Kelleher, Dom Camera, Luke Masiuk, Sean Hamilton, Sean Lane and Tristian Nemjo have all played in integral role on this young Hofstra team.

“[The seniors have] meant a lot to the program – not only what they do on the field, but what they do off the field,” Catalanotto said. “To have the seniors, all of them, kind of mentor these freshmen has been big.”

The first inning was a struggle for both Bauer and Dutch DeProspero, a starter for Towson. The Tigers struck first with a two-run first inning. Leadoff hitter Jordan Peyton singled through the left side to get the Towson offense going. Bauer retired the next two batters but got into trouble with two outs. Bauer hit Brett Ahalt with a pitch and Max D’Alessandro drove Peyton home with an RBI single to put the Tigers up early. D’Alessandro stole second and Ahalt came in to score on the double steal.

The Pride put up a run in the bottom half of the first inning after Brown ripped a double and came in to score on a Masiuk double down the left field line.

No more runs were allowed until the bottom of the fifth when the Pride strung together some solid situational hitting. Trent Jenks represented the tying run and doubled to right center field. Camera perfectly placed a sacrifice bunt to move Jenks over to third, setting up Gallello for the groundout RBI to tie the game at two runs apiece.

DeProspero finished his day on the mound after six innings of two-run baseball. Brett Seils came out of the bullpen for the Tigers and put up a 1-2-3 seventh inning for Towson.

The Pride put together a rally in the bottom of the eighth inning to take the lead. Gallello singled into right center field and Trenton Snyder replaced Gallello at first as a pinch runner. Snyder made an immediate impact, stealing second base on the first pitch. Dylan Palmer then used his speed to take first on an infield single. Brown came in clutch once, bringing across the leading run on a two-RBI single to right field.

Bauer set out for the complete game in the top of the ninth inning, but his day ended after he plunked D’Alessandro. Senior Kelleher came in for the two-out save and had to work himself out of some trouble. Kelleher was looking for a double play ball, but Brady Nathison skied a ball into right field and reached first on an error from Snyder. Both runners moved into scoring position on a wild pitch that set up pinch-hitter Josh Janove for the sacrifice fly to right field. Kelleher was able to retire the final batter, forcing a groundout to first base. and earned the save.

Hofstra’s 2025 campaign will end this weekend on the road against the College of Charleston. The three-game series starts on Thursday, May 15, at 6 p.m.